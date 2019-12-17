WellSpan Health Partners with PatientWisdom, Inc. to Scale "Know Me" Initiative

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientWisdom, Inc., the digital health company with a suite of solutions that transform health and care by listening to patients, providers, and community members – individually and at scale – today announced that WellSpan Health will use the PatientWisdom solution to accelerate efforts focused on understanding what matters to patients. This innovation will be first launched at five practices in central Pennsylvania, with plans to scale across the entire WellSpan Health network.

Initial implementation at WellSpan Health concentrates on Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Obstetrics & Gynecology, where patients will use PatientWisdom's HIPAA-compliant, mobile-responsive site to securely share perspectives about themselves, their health, and their care before coming in for a clinical visit. PatientWisdom distills this information into at-a-glance inSIGHT summaries, delivered via the electronic health record, to help every member of a patient's care team learn what matters from the patient point-of-view.

"We are proud to support WellSpan Health's effort to focus on healing relationships instead of health transactions," said Dr. Gregory Makoul, Founder and CEO of PatientWisdom, Inc. "WellSpan clearly understands that improving communication leads to very tangible benefits for everyone involved. Our goal is to make it easier for every member of the care team to provide patients with even better care without taking longer."

About PatientWisdom, Inc.

PatientWisdom, Inc. developed the Wisdomics® digital health platform to improve the experience and delivery of care by listening to the people involved – individually and at scale. The company is based in New Haven, CT and offers three powerful solutions: PatientWisdom makes it easy to understand what matters to patients ahead of clinical encounters to transform the patient experience; ProviderWisdom obtains real-world insights from clinicians and staff to enhance engagement, address burnout and streamline care; CommunityWisdom produces a deep view of the community to give health organizations clear lines-of-sight for developing or partnering with programs people will actually use. The Tech Tribune named PatientWisdom, Inc. one of the Best Tech Startups in 2018 and 2019, PatientWisdom won "Most-Patient Centered" and Audience Favorite at the Health Tech StandOut! Competition during the 2018 Connected Health Conference, and Technology Innovators designated Gregory Makoul one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs for 2019. To learn more, please visit www.patientwisdom.com.

