WellSpark Health and LAZ Parking Partner to Create Next Generation Employee Benefits

As a conscious, people-first company, LAZ Parking is committed to taking care of its employees and considers offering benefit choices that support individual differences a critical part of that work. With a diverse workforce spread across the country, LAZ was looking for a partner that could help their employees, also known as "LAZ family members," create sustainable lifestyle changes to cultivate improved physical, mental and emotional well-being. "As an employer, we believe it is our responsibility to give employees access to tools, information and support that help them cultivate holistic well-being or, what we call, 'being whole.' This partnership with WellSpark, along with implementing value-based insurance design, will support our LAZ family members by making access to care, as well as individualized programs and resources, easily available," said Andi Campbell, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at LAZ Parking. Ms. Campbell is known for creating scalable "people" strategies that drive measurable results.

WellSpark's program, powered by Silver Fern Healthcare's proven, proprietary behavior diagnostic toolset, is built to address the unique bio-psycho-social aspects of each individual and responds to the realities of their world, ensuring engagement. Using data to create customized programs, WellSpark achieves enduring results that positively impact both employers and employees. As an example, WellSpark's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) has been recognized as exceeding national averages of traditional CDC Programs, yielding increased average weight loss and reduced A1c levels. "WellSpark and LAZ share a vision that it's time for a new model of employee benefits. One that is focused on supporting the multiple dimensions of a person's life as opposed to the current fragmented single point solutions. Once established this model can solve for multiple business issues associated with the health of a workforce such as the cost of absenteeism related to illness, disability, and workers compensation. Adding the dimension of emotional support to the employee benefit suite also increases employee satisfaction," said Roberta Wachtelhausen, WellSpark's President.

LAZ began partnering with WellSpark in July 2020. LAZ and WellSpark executed an extensive employee education campaign to accompany implementation this fall. Several studies are planned for 2021 to measure the impact of this new, disruptive model.

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking, founded in Hartford, CT in 1981, is one of the largest and fastest-growing parking companies in the United States, operating over 1.2 million parking spaces across the country in over 3,141 locations in 35 states and 423 cities. With four decades of experience providing parking management, transportation, and mobility services, LAZ works seamlessly across a variety of market segments, including hospitality and valet, office buildings, medical, airport and transportation, campus, government and municipal, retail, events, residential buildings, and shuttle services. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com.

About WellSpark

WellSpark Health, a leading wellbeing, disease prevention and management company, delivers a full suite of customized programs designed to support the modern workforce in achieving their personal well. Working with WellSpark, employers create a culture of health motivating employees to engagement and enduring change. This ultimately leads to mitigating future healthcare costs, improving productivity and engagement, and reducing absenteeism. Based in Connecticut, WellSpark serves public and private sector employers throughout the United States. WellSpark is part of the EmblemHealth family of companies. For more information, visit wellsparkhealth.com.

