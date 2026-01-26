Wellspect HealthCare Launches Surity™ Female External Catheter Improving Care for Women Living with Severe Urinary Incontinence

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellspect HealthCare, a global provider of continence care solutions, today announced the U.S. launch of the innovative Surity™ Female External Catheter, a new non-invasive solution designed to support women living with severe urinary incontinence. Wellspect HealthCare has been a trusted healthcare leader and at the forefront of innovation for more than 40 years, with established product brands including LoFric® and Navina™. Surity™ marks Wellspect's entry into a new category, bringing people suffering from severe urinary incontinence, and their caregivers, a reliable and comfortable urinary incontinence management solution.

Severe urinary incontinence is a defining challenge for more than 13 million Americansi and their caregivers. Despite disruptions to sleep, falls, dehydration, skin breakdown, emotional distress and caregiver exhaustion,ii,iii,iv,v,vi,vii there remain limited options for severe urinary incontinence management.viii Whether providing care at home or in a healthcare setting, women, their caregivers and clinicians want to feel capable and have reliable tools that reduce strain, simplify routines, and support dignified care. Designed to be non-invasive, easy to place, and suitable for use with compatible urine collection systems, Surity™ brings relevant comfort to an area of care where few options exist.

"Severe urinary incontinence affects millions of women, many of whom live with multiple health conditions. The impact of severe urinary incontinence reaches far beyond the inconvenience of leaks, contributing to sleep loss, emotional distress and exhaustion for both patients and their caregivers," said Chris Schlenk, Group Vice President, Wellspect HealthCare. "As leaders in continence care, we're determined to support patients and caregivers by offering a reliable and accessible management option designed to restore comfort, rest and confidence to those who have lived with these silent struggles for too long."

Engineered to prevent leakage, protect skin, and support extended overnight use, Surity™ helps women and their caregivers confidently manage incontinence care through seamless integration into daily routines. The device is intended to make management of severe urinary incontinence more predictable, addressing a significant gap in continence care across aging, neurologic, and mobility-limited populations.

Wellspect will launch the advanced Surity™ Urinary Management System and male external catheter later this year. Surity™ Female External Catheter is now available for home purchase at www.surity.care and will soon be available to healthcare institutions.

To learn more about Surity™ please visit www.surity.care.

About Wellspect HealthCare

Wellspect HealthCare, a subsidiary of Dentsply Sirona, is a leading global provider of innovative medical devices dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with bladder and bowel dysfunction.

With approximately 1,200 employees worldwide, Wellspect is committed to making a real difference for people managing continence care needs, empowering them to live each day to the fullest.

Wellspect delivers solutions that support safe bladder and bowel management, and continuously enhances the user experience, clinical performance, and service quality for healthcare professionals and users alike.

As one of the world's leading manufacturers of intermittent urinary catheters, Wellspect has been at the forefront of innovation since 1983 with its LoFric® brand, which introduced the first hydrophilic-coated catheter.

Wellspect has also pioneered the development of Navina™, an innovative transanal irrigation system designed to support individuals living with chronic bowel disorders.

Every day, Wellspect strives to maintain the highest quality standards while minimizing the environmental impact of its products.

Headquartered in Mölndal, Sweden, Wellspect operates in more than 40 countries, offering life-enhancing solutions to people around the world. Dentsply Sirona, the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY.

