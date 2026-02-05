Wellspring Accelerates Adoption of Evolve Ahead of AUTM 2026

More than 80 universities, research institutes, and corporations select Wellspring's next-generation platform for technology transfer and IP management

ARVADA, Colo., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellspring, the global leader in innovation and TTO/IP management software, today announced accelerating market adoption of Evolve, its next-generation platform for technology transfer and intellectual property management, as organizations modernize their IP operations ahead of AUTM 2026. Attendees at AUTM can visit the Wellspring Booth #304 to discover Evolve's upgraded capabilities.

Following its introduction in early 2025, Evolve has been selected by more than 80 global universities, research institutes, and corporations, reflecting growing demand for modern, intuitive solutions that improve efficiency, visibility, and commercialization outcomes across TTO and IP teams.

As technology transfer offices face increasing pressure to scale operations, demonstrate impact, and reduce administrative burden, organizations are investing in platforms designed to support the full lifecycle of IP management.

"Evolve isn't just a product. It's a platform with so much range. And the more I see, the more the wheels start turning. Because the configuration possibilities? Near endless.

I have plans. Plans to reduce friction. Plans to tailor workflows to how our teams actually operate. Plans to build the kind of system that empowers our staff and makes the work smoother for everyone involved."

— Amanda Sorenson, Director of Operations, Technology Transfer Office, University of Michigan

A Modern Platform for Today's TTO and IP Teams

Evolve was purpose-built to replace fragmented systems and manual workflows with a modern, configurable platform designed for scale.

Evolve enables organizations to:

Streamline disclosure, evaluation, and IP management workflows

Improve portfolio visibility and reporting

Reduce administrative effort across teams

Support compliance and commercialization outcomes

When paired with Astria, Wellspring's patent renewal solution, Evolve delivers an integrated IP management experience that reduces duplicate data entry while providing greater control and transparency across the IP portfolio.

"Astria eliminates manual data entry and provides better visibility and control over our patent portfolio."

— Head, Technology Portfolio, Global University

Investing in Customer Success

To support its growing customer base, Wellspring continues to invest in customer experience and long-term value realization.

Rachel Montgomery, Chief Customer Officer has 19 years' experience leading customer operations at global SaaS software companies. She was previously Chief Customer Officer at PatientNow and held leadership positions at Syntellis and Blackbaud, where she spent 9 years managing tremendous growth with revenue reaching $1b annually.

Montgomery, oversees the full customer lifecycle, including onboarding, implementation, consulting, and support, ensuring customers realize value from Evolve across their organizations.

"Customer success is foundational to how we build and deliver Evolve," said Rachel Montgomery, Chief Customer Officer at Wellspring.

"Our role is to ensure customers are supported at every stage and equipped to achieve the outcomes that matter most to their organizations."

Wellspring also welcomed Laurie Miller to its Customer Success team, strengthening leadership supporting TTO and IP management customers. Miller, VP of Client Services and Success, comes with 12 years managing software-professional services/delivery with several public and private SaaS software companies.

About Wellspring

Wellspring is the global leader in innovation management and TTO/IP management software, empowering organizations to manage the full lifecycle of innovation — from discovery and evaluation to portfolio execution and commercialization.

Trusted by leading enterprises, research institutions, and government organizations worldwide, Wellspring enables teams to accelerate growth, improve decision-making, and deliver better innovation outcomes.

Learn more at www.wellspring.com

SOURCE Wellspring Worldwide