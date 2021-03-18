Wellspring Capital Acquires Rohrer Corporation

Founded in 1973 and a portfolio company of ShoreView Industries since 2009, Rohrer Corporation is a US-based packaging manufacturer headquartered in Ohio. Rohrer's consumer packaging capabilities include a wide array of printed paperboard products, thermoformed plastic products, and ezCombo™, the industry's largest combination run program for printed and thermoformed packaging. Rohrer serves brands in a variety of retail industries, including office, beauty, auto-aftermarket, hardware, and many other household segments.

Matthew Harrison, a Managing Partner at Wellspring, said, "We are thrilled to begin our partnership with Rohrer. Rohrer represents a highly compelling investment opportunity in the consumer packaging space led by an exceptional management team. The transaction is an attractive extension of Wellspring's packaging sector investment strategy."

John Morningstar, a Managing Partner at Wellspring, said, "We believe Rohrer is a unique business in the consumer packaging space given its scale and proficiency in manufacturing both paper and plastic substrates. The company is well positioned to grow organically, and we believe it can become the consolidator of choice in the industry given its prior experience executing and integrating sizeable acquisitions."

Steve Wirrig, CEO of Rohrer Corporation added, "Rohrer has found an excellent fit with Wellspring. We believe Wellspring shares our vision of delivering innovative consumer packaging solutions. This partnership supports the continued growth of our business so we can provide industry-leading packaging solutions for our customers."

Rohrer Corporation will retain its CEO, its existing management team and employees, and will continue to operate out of the Wadsworth, Ohio, headquarters and seven additional manufacturing facilities.

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit WellspringCapital.com.

About Rohrer Corporation

Rohrer believes true partners make the perfect package. Their award-winning team uses state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies to provide innovative retail packaging solutions. Rohrer's partners enjoy industry-leading speed, quality, and value through the ezCombo™ program, and beautiful design and inventive solutions with custom packaging programs. Rohrer's packaging solutions help build brands and bottom lines. Rohrer is headquartered in Ohio, with locations throughout North America. For more information, visit Rohrer.com.

