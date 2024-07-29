Wellspring Capital Management Announces Promotions Following Active First Half 2024

Ryan Dowd promoted to Partner; Blake Briscoe promoted to Vice President; Thomas Kingshott promoted to Senior Associate

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellspring Capital Management Group LLC ("Wellspring") a leading New York-based middle market private equity firm, announced the promotion of Ryan Dowd to Partner, Blake Briscoe to Vice President and Thomas Kingshott to Senior Associate. The promotions follow an extremely active first half of 2024, which has included:

The consummation of a $975mm multi-asset continuation fund in partnership with Lexington Partners, Neuberger Berman, Hamilton Lane and AltamarCam to acquire three assets, Supply One, Cadence and Pentec Health from Wellspring Capital Partners VI, L.P ("Fund VI")

The formation of a ~$120mm single asset continuation fund led by NorthSands Capital to acquire the interest of several Supply One legacy co-investors

Two platform investments in the multi-unit franchisor and fitness sectors, representing approximately $210mm of aggregate invested capital from Fund VI

Three dividend transactions resulting in the distribution of approximately $300mm of capital and completion of the sale of AirSwift from Wellspring Capital Partners V, L.P. to a financial sponsor

Wellspring specializes in middle-market control investments in the U.S. primarily in the healthcare, packaging and business services sectors. The firm is fully owned and led by its four managing partners Alexander Carles, John Morningstar, Matthew Harrison and Naishadh Lalwani. The firm (together with its predecessor) has raised over $5.6 billion across eight private equity funds and has completed over 45 platform investments since 1995.

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements and add‐on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top‐line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit www.wellspringcapital.com

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Gould

[email protected]

