WELLSTREET URGENT CARE ADDS 10 CENTERS IN Q4 WITH HEALTH SYSTEM PARTNERS

Urgent care developer and operator projects more than 15% growth in 2026

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WellStreet Urgent Care, the health system urgent care development and operations partner of choice, is closing the year with patient volumes exceeding 2.2 million and more than a dozen new urgent care centers opened on behalf of its partners in the second half of 2025. The company projects growth of more than 15% in 2026, with new locations planned across South Carolina, Georgia and Ohio, and additional centers in development across its multi-state footprint.

How does WellStreet Urgent Care improve patient access to care?

With more than 100 million Americans lacking a primary care provider, urgent care centers are filling an important care void. In a market research survey of more than 5,000 people across metro areas in WellStreet Urgent Care's network, 68% of adults said they used urgent care in the past 12 months to seek care for acute conditions, compared with just 41% utilizing primary care.

WellStreet's growth is anchored in a shared commitment with its health system partners to transform patient care experience with convenient, high-quality urgent care. On average:

WellStreet urgent care centers see more than 20,000 annual visits per location.

25% of patients activate into a health system partners' network within four months.

More than half of those patients are new to the system.

Centers maintain an industry leading net promoter score of 83, a measure of customer satisfaction

Why are health system urgent care partnerships effective strategies for long-term growth?

Nearly 90% of Americans live within 20 minutes of an urgent care center, and as health care consumption practices change, urgent care offers an option for attracting and retaining new patients. At a time when health systems are facing increased competition alongside financial and operational pressures, urgent care is offering reprieve by helping patients receive the right level of care in a more appropriate setting while building brand awareness and loyalty. Of adults surveyed, 73% said they preferred hospital-affiliated urgent care due to provider trust and ease of referral and record sharing, and 82% said they would switch to using a hospital-affiliated urgent care if there was a convenient option.

Patients demand quality and convenience

Retail health care settings are increasing in availability and demand as patients grow tired of long wait times to see primary care providers and seek alternative options for high quality, convenient care. WellStreet Urgent Care boasts average wait times of less than five minutes and offers appointments as well as walk-in availability, with higher-than-average patient satisfaction scores across its footprint of more than 160 centers in four states. It is also among the less than 10% of urgent care providers nationwide receiving accreditation from the Urgent Care Association, the trade organization responsible for ensuring the advancement and long-term success of urgent care.

"Today's health care consumers are busy and need convenient options for accessing high-quality care when and where they need it," said WellStreet Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Duchynski. "Our urgent care model delivers exactly that, through partnership with innovative health systems who understand the needs of their communities and are committed to implementing strategies that support their long-term health."

For more information about WellStreet Urgent Care, visit www.wellstreet.com.

About WellStreet

WellStreet Urgent Care brings clinical and operational expertise in developing and scaling urgent care networks with health system partners. Its urgent care centers boast best-in-class patient experience scores and better than average wait times, making them a valuable community resource for convenient, high-quality care. WellStreet is part of the less than 10% of urgent care providers nationwide to receive accreditation from the Urgent Care Association and proactively pursues quality and compliance excellence, rising above the standard for the urgent care industry. With a focus on patient coordination, WellStreet is clinically integrated within health system partner electronic medical records, providing patients and their care teams with a full picture of care for continued support. For more information, visit www.wellstreet.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Cunningham

WellStreet Urgent Care

[email protected]

SOURCE WellStreet Urgent Care