WellSync Expands Partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe® to Power Testosterone Replacement Therapy on Whole Health Rx Telehealth Platform

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellSync , a leader in telehealth innovation, is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe® by launching a new Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) program featuring KYZATREX® (testosterone undecanoate) CIII capsules, within the Whole Health Rx™ telehealth platform. This builds on the success of WellSync's Medical Weight Loss initiative, further broadening access to comprehensive health services through its proven "land and expand" model.

This development marks a significant milestone in WellSync's mission to enhance healthcare options and improve access to care through its dynamic, virtual-first platform. By introducing TRT within Whole Health Rx by The Vitamin Shoppe, WellSync is making quality healthcare services even more accessible to men experiencing testosterone deficiency — a condition linked to various health issues, including metabolic disorders and cardiovascular risks.

"WellSync is driving the future of telehealth innovation, transforming the connection between providers and patients by seamlessly modernizing healthcare delivery through the integration of clinical protocols into their online platform," said Clint House, CEO of WellSync. "We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe by introducing hormone replacement therapy, including Marius Pharmaceuticals' KYZATREX oral testosterone treatment for men. This new offering reinforces our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare solutions that greatly enhance consumers' overall health and well-being."

The Whole Health Rx platform, powered by WellSync, sets the standard for virtual healthcare by providing patients with easy access to licensed healthcare professionals, personalized treatment plans, and convenient medication fulfillment — all from the comfort of their homes. The addition of TRT services will ensure more patients receive the care they need without the barriers of traditional healthcare models.

For more information about TRT and Whole Health Rx by The Vitamin Shoppe, visit www.vitaminshoppe.com/trt .

About WellSync

WellSync is a leader in healthcare innovation, revolutionizing the connection between providers and patients through its virtual-first platform. By seamlessly integrating clinical and medication fulfillment services into any online environment, WellSync empowers businesses to enhance patient access and unlock new revenue streams. Supported by top-tier healthcare professionals, WellSync's platform is distinguished by its accessibility, personalization, and adaptability, continually meeting the evolving demands of modern healthcare. WellSync isn't just redefining healthcare delivery; the company is pioneering the future of digital health partnerships. To learn more, please visit www.wellsync.com .

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through approximately 700 company-operated and franchise retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com . Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

