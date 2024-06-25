WellSync makes available its virtual care service to Publix customers

New service enhances access to high-quality and affordable virtual care throughout the Southeast.

TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellSync , a leading telehealth service provider, today announced that it is making its virtual care service available to Publix customers. This service will introduce convenient and cost-effective virtual healthcare to customers across Publix's network of 1,300 pharmacies in the Southeast. Aimed at transforming healthcare delivery, the WellSync platform allows easy access to medical consultations.

WellSync's virtual care offering enables customers to receive medical consultations at a flat rate of $25, with no appointment needed, even on weekends. Patients can be prescribed medications for common conditions, such as allergies, sinus infections, hair loss and more, which can be picked up at any pharmacy of their choice, including Publix Pharmacy. To access the service, customers can visit care.wellsync.com or publix.com/easycare.

"This service significantly advances our mission to make healthcare more accessible. By combining our advanced virtual care solutions with Publix's wide retail presence, we're enhancing convenience and affordability for healthcare services," said Clint House , Chief Executive Officer of WellSync.

As the demand for convenient and accessible healthcare continues to grow, WellSync is at the forefront, demonstrating the significant possibilities of virtual healthcare services.

About WellSync:

WellSync is a leading telehealth company that connects providers to patients with a scalable, virtual-first approach. By offering a comprehensive suite of telehealth solutions, WellSync enables businesses to expand their service offerings and increase healthcare accessibility. Learn more at www.wellsync.com .

