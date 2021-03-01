Welltok Names Matt Hibbard Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltok, the consumer health activation company, announced today that Matt Hibbard has joined Welltok as Chief Financial Officer. Hibbard brings an impressive track record with more than 20 years of financial leadership experience at public and private companies to Welltok. He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of finance, human resources and other strategic initiatives, helping support Welltok's continued growth through the next phase of its development.

"Matt has extensive experience leading the financial operations of high-growth businesses, including buyouts and exits, raising venture capital and private equity financings and driving two successful IPOs," said Bob Fabbio, CEO of Welltok. "We are entering a key period in Welltok's evolution and growth. Matt's proven ability to support companies through critical transformations will be integral to our continued success. We're proud to welcome him to Welltok."

Hibbard most recently served as CFO of telecommunications company Lifesize, Inc. Prior to Lifesize, he held senior finance positions at companies across the fintech, cyber security, communications and professional services industries, including Distil Networks, Inc., Xoom Corporation, OpenTable and Ernst & Young LLP. Hibbard earned a B.S. from St. Mary's College of California.

"As the preeminent consumer activation company, Welltok has a unique opportunity to help organizations across the healthcare industry and beyond to support people at an individual level and drive key actions," said Hibbard. "It's an exciting time to join Welltok, and I look forward to working with the Bob and the entire Welltok team to help guide the company through its next phase."

