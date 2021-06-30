Welltok Puts Purchasing Power in Health Consumers' Hands with New Connect Store

DENVER, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health consumerism is at an all-time high, fueling the $52 billion health and wellness industry. With more people investing in their personal wellbeing and growing focus on post-pandemic lifestyles, Welltok is excited to introduce a consumer-facing marketplace featuring its Connect Partners Ecosystem. The first two partners to be showcased in the Connect Store are Betr Health and Recommend by CareNexis.

Many organizations offer health savings or flexible spending accounts for their population to spend on health and wellbeing goods and services. With the launch of Welltok's Connect Store, people can now spend these designated dollars or pay directly for the innovative programs and products that meet their immediate needs.

"The Connect Store is a new supplemental benefit program that allows our clients to offer more extensive wellbeing without additional costs to them, while giving consumers the ability to self-select top-shelf programs or products of interest," said Winston Ball, vice president of Welltok's Connect Partners Ecosystem. "This is the evolution of the health and wellbeing ecosystem with a consumer-centric model where individuals can choose how their auxiliary benefits dollars are spent and get more price transparency too."

Welltok has done the legwork for consumers by vetting trusted clinical and non-clinical programs and pre-negotiating pricing so they can be purchased at a discounted rate. The first programs to be offered in the Connect Store are:

Betr Health is a CDC-approved, food-as-medicine movement breaking the intergenerational cycle of costly chronic disease. Through a dynamic platform of certified health coaches, registered dieticians, and nutritionists, the program has proven to restore digestive health, reverse chronic disease, and lower healthcare costs of 30k individuals. Members are supported by the Betr Health community and guided by their dedicated personal coach via phone, text, and app. Healthy, family-style meals can also be delivered to members' doorsteps to help combat nationwide food insecurity.



"A happy, healthy life is a birthright, not a privilege," said Dr. William Ferro , founder and CEO of Betr Health. "Half of Americans have a chronic condition, and Betr Health's partnership with Welltok will introduce lifestyle medicine to consumers who have struggled for years to find a sustainable solution."

Recommend makes it easy for consumers to find, try, and buy the right health and personal care products for unique health needs, providing insights on hundreds of thousands of healthcare products and connections to over 125 merchants. For example, for someone suffering from arthritis, Recommend may provide suggestions for a specific compression glove, topical pain relief cream, and other relevant products based on a user's unique needs, as well as provide pricing comparisons, samples, and special offers.



"We value Welltok's commitment to helping healthcare consumers achieve their best health and are delighted to be working together to provide personalized health education and product information," said Daniel West , CEO of CareNexis.

Current users of Welltok's CaféWell platform can access the Connect Store to compare, shop, and enroll in these available programs today.

