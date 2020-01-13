Welltok to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltok, the leading consumer health enterprise SaaS company, announced today that it will present at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Tuesday, January 14, 8:00 a.m. PT at the San Francisco Westin St. Francis Hotel in Elizabethan C. This is the sixth consecutive year that Welltok has been invited to present.

Welltok's chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Margolis will provide a company update and discuss how its award-winning consumer activation platform empowers leading health plans, employers, providers and public entities to connect consumers with personalized health improvement resources. He will highlight how Welltok uses propriety data, including social determinants of health, and machine learning to target and engage individuals in completing recommended actions, such as joining a diabetes management program, talking with a financial coach or refilling a prescription.

Welltok's 2019 milestones include:

Global Growth: expanded into Latin America through a multi-year partnership with Suramericana S.A., one of the largest life and health insurance companies in the region. Together the companies will provide Colombians with a holistic and personalized health experience that supports financial, mental, physical, purpose and social health.

Market Validation and Penetration: continued to demonstrate demand for and value of our solutions with growth in key markets. Welltok proudly works with 55% of the top 20 health plans and 25% of the top 20 provider organizations. We also experienced great momentum in the employer market signing 20% of Health Transformation Alliance member/owners within the first year of our partnership.

Expansion of Connect Ecosystem: drove significant growth for the Connect Partner program with more clients selecting pre-integrated programs for their populations. Additionally, Welltok added new ecosystem partners that address high-cost areas such as cardiovascular health (Hello Heart, Inc.), musculoskeletal pain management (Telespine), and substance misuse and addiction support (Workit Health).

National Recognitions: named as one of the world's top cloud companies for the third year in a row on the Forbes Cloud 100 list. For the fifth consecutive year, Welltok ranked on the Deloitte Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 fastest growing private national company lists. The company also collected a dozen awards for key differentiators including security excellence, leadership, SaaS enterprise development and the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

About Welltok

Welltok is a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the healthcare industry's leading consumer activation platform. Welltok's solutions empower leading health plans, employers, providers and public entities to connect consumers with personalized health improvement resources, making it easy and rewarding for consumers to complete actions that optimize their health and wellbeing. Only Welltok leverages a machine-learning, multi-channel approach proven to help innovative organizations power growth and retention initiatives, improve healthcare value, and streamline the consumer experience, while upholding the highest security and compliance standards. Follow on Twitter on @Welltok.com.

Media Contact

Erica Sniad Morgenstern

415.697.3496

pr@welltok.com

SOURCE Welltok, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.welltok.com

