Welltok Wins International Cyber Security Excellence Award

DENVER, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltok, the consumer health activation company, announced today that it has been named a gold winner in the 17th Annual 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® by The Globee®. For over a decade, Welltok has excelled at protecting the privacy of millions while delivering personalized support that improves their total wellbeing.

"Healthcare is incredibly personal, which makes the security of any and all data related to an individual's health status that much more important to protect," said David MacLeod, chief information officer for Welltok. "In today's digital-first environment, the risks are even higher, motivating our team to work even harder to ensure the data of our clients and end users are safe and secure."

Welltok integrates, tracks, manages and protects data on 275 million people, covering every zip code and demographic in the United States. To secure it, the company creates and maintains a single view for each consumer that is encrypted to protect their privacy and anonymity. The data is analyzed to predict with up to 90% accuracy people's needs and their likelihood to engage in all types of activities. These unique insights allow Welltok to help its clients successfully target the right consumers and drive them to take actions like getting vaccinated, scheduling an annual check-up or joining a diabetes management program. All of this is done while maintaining consumer confidentiality and trust.

"With over two billion communications executed, millions of consumer health actions tracked and thousands of predictive variables tagged, it is paramount that we not only meet, but also exceed all security measures," added MacLeod. "We've successfully completed the annual SOC 2 Type 2 audit, maintained HITRUST CSF Certification and been HIPAA compliant for a number of years now, in addition to built in-house protocols for early detection and protection of risks, too."

This latest recognition continues Welltok's award-winning status in the security industry. The prestigious Globee awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors worldwide with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

To learn more about Welltok and how it securely drives actions that matter, visit welltok.com/how-we-drive-action/.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Welltok, Inc.

Welltok drives consumer actions that matter. Only Welltok can predict with up to 90% accuracy people's needs and their likelihood to engage, and activate them with integrated multi-channel outreach to maximize results. By delivering personalized content and resources, Welltok ensures more individuals take critical actions like scheduling an annual check-up, selecting insurance coverage or refilling medications. As the award-winning consumer activation company, healthcare organizations and others trust Welltok to connect with their populations in meaningful ways. Watch this 90-second video to learn more.

Media Contact:

Erica Sniad Morgenstern

P: 415.697.3496

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Welltok, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.welltok.com

