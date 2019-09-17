Welltok's Jeff Margolis Named Best Large Technology Company CEO

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltok's Jeff Margolis has been recognized as the Best Large Technology Company CEO by OCTANe's High Tech Awards. The award celebrates and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, while developing new technological advancements in their respective industries.

"I am fortunate to work with a tremendous team of over 400 people from coast-to-coast who strive to make a difference in the communities they reside, while also driving worldwide innovation in healthcare information technology that optimizes each person's health and wellbeing," said Jeff Margolis, chairman and CEO for Welltok, a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the industry's leading consumer health activation platform.

"I humbly accept this award, which I would never have received without the incredible work and dedication of our entire organization," said Margolis. "What we are setting out to accomplish together is extremely ambitious and essential. By leveraging machine learning to understand social determinants and analyze consumer data, we are enabling healthcare entities to organize and deliver personalized, whole-person resources that complement clinical excellence."

Under Jeff's leadership, Welltok has become a trusted partner to the nation's most innovative health plans, providers and employers with its data-driven enterprise SaaS platform that connects consumers with personalized health improvement resources. The Welltok Consumer Activation Platform™ uniquely leverages a machine learning, multi-channel approach to manage, track and reward targeted health actions such as improving medication adherence, building resilience or managing a chronic condition. The company also recently ranked as one of the world's top cloud companies on the Forbes Cloud 100 list.

Jeff is widely recognized as a healthcare IT entrepreneur and innovator based on his 30-year track record of successfully applying technologies to address the complex problems facing the healthcare industry. By applying his deep systematic understanding of healthcare and groundbreaking architectural and integration methodologies, Jeff has built some of the nation's largest and most innovative healthcare technology and service organizations. As a health futurist and visionary, Jeff is a frequent guest lecturer and author of multiple books, including The Healthcare Cure, and a new book in development.

At this week's Oliver Wyman Health Innovation Summit in Chicago, September 16 – 18, 2019, Jeff will share his expertise during a panel session, "Information Overload: Harnessing Consumer Data to Drive Impact." He will focus on the importance of supplementing traditional healthcare data with consumer data, including social determinants of health, and how combined it can help more accurately predict and support individual health needs.

About High Tech Innovation Awards

The High Tech Awards (HTA) seeks to celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation. In its 26th year, The High Tech Awards has recognized and more than 95 innovative companies that are large and small, public and private. The event was held on September 12, 2019 at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. To learn more about HTA, click here.

About Welltok

Welltok is a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the healthcare industry's leading consumer activation platform. Welltok's solutions empower leading health plans, employers, providers and public entities to connect consumers with personalized health improvement resources, making it easy and rewarding for consumers to complete actions that optimize their health and wellbeing. Only Welltok leverages a machine-learning, multi-channel approach proven to help innovative organizations power growth and retention initiatives, improve healthcare value, and streamline the consumer experience, while upholding the highest security and compliance standards. Follow on Twitter on @Welltok.com.

