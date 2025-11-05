Welltory Secures $2 Million Credit Line from Braavo Capital to Accelerate AI Health Companion Launch and Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltory, the consumer health platform turning wearable data into personalized daily guidance, has secured a new $2 million credit facility from Braavo Capital to accelerate its next stage of growth. The funding will support user acquisition, international expansion, and the rollout of Welltory's AI Health Companion — an intelligent chat that understands users' health data and context in real time. This facility builds on a $3 million credit line from Braavo in 2024.

Rapid Growth in Preventive Health

Over the past year, Welltory reached 16 million installs, entered the Top 10 U.S. Health & Fitness apps, and maintained a 4.8-star rating. The company also appeared on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for the second consecutive year.

"This funding came at exactly the right time — right before the start of our peak season," said Jane Smorodnikova, CEO at Welltory. "It lets us efficiently scale our user base, grow partner-driven revenue alongside subscriptions, and accelerate our AI roadmap while remaining capital-efficient. Braavo has been an ideal long-term partner that's deeply aligned with how we build."

Making Health Insights Engaging and Actionable

Welltory differentiates itself by translating complex biometrics into simple, habit-forming "health stories." Its proprietary HRV and multi-signal analytics draw from more than 1,000 data sources, delivering clear insights that drive behavior change. The fitness app primarily serves adults seeking simplicity and clarity in health data — especially women managing stress, sleep, energy, perimenopause, and cardiometabolic risks.

"Health is moving from clinics into daily life," added Smorodnikova. "People need clear steps they can actually follow — whether that's managing chronic stress or understanding perimenopause symptoms. That's where Welltory fits in."

AI Health Companion Launch

Welltory's new AI Health Companion will understand users' physiological signals, routines, and trends automatically, delivering real-time, context-aware guidance. It will launch first to paying users and later expand more broadly, also connecting users to partner services such as coaching and insurance support. Welltory recently partnered with Stride to help users navigate benefits more easily.

Sustainable Growth and Scaling

Welltory plans to nearly double growth again next year, prioritizing investment in advertising, new languages, and deeper device integrations. Key focus areas include perimenopause, hypertension, diabetes risk, and chronic stress.

"Welltory exemplifies the kind of business Braavo loves to back — product-led, profitable, and scaling responsibly," said Mark Loranger, CEO at Braavo Capital. "We're proud to continue supporting their mission to make preventive health accessible and engaging for millions worldwide."

About Welltory

Welltory is a global consumer health platform that turns everyday wearable data into daily health insights. With over 16 million users across 24 countries and a 4.8 star rating, Welltory's proprietary HRV and multi-signal analytics help people manage stress, energy, and prevention.

About Braavo Capital

Founded in New York City in 2015, Braavo Capital provides founder-friendly, non-dilutive funding solutions for high-growth app businesses across North America and Europe. Its financing platform has supported more than 8,000 apps, with over $2 billion in financing delivered.

SOURCE Welltory