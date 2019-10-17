Welltower Achieves ISS ESG Prime Status for 2019

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it has been granted Prime status by ISS ESG, one of the world's leading rating agencies for sustainable investments. The ISS ESG rating considers Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices by evaluating more than 100 industry-specific indicators. Companies that achieve the best ESG scores among their sector peers are recognized as Prime. In addition to Prime status, with this evaluation, Welltower achieved a decile rank of 1, indicating the highest ESG performance rating in its industry group.

"The achievement of Prime status by this rigorous global evaluator is yet another proof point of Welltower's steadfast commitment to best-in-class ESG practices," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Welltower's Chairman and CEO. "Welltower pursues the most thorough and disciplined assessments of our ESG efforts in order to continually improve our performance in these categories, and deliver value back to our communities, tenants and shareholders."

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

About ISS ESG

ISS ESG https://www.issgovernance.com/esg/ is the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., the world's leading provider of environmental, social, and governance solutions for asset owners, asset managers, hedge funds, and asset servicing providers. With more than 30 years of corporate governance expertise and 25 years of providing in-depth responsible investment research and analytics, ISS ESG has the unique understanding of the requirements of institutional investors. With its comprehensive offering of solutions, ISS ESG enables investors to develop and integrate responsible investing policies and practices, engage on responsible investment issues, and monitor portfolio company practices through screening solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Welltower Inc.

Related Links

http://www.welltower.com

