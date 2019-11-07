Welltower and Philips Announce State-of-the-Art Elder Tech Collaboration at Sunrise at East 56th

TOLEDO, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced a collaboration with Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) and Sunrise Senior Living, to bring its state-of-the-art elder technology safety platform, which combines wearable devices with cloud-based capabilities, to Welltower's flagship senior living community in New York City, Sunrise at East 56th.

https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2019/20191107-philips-and-sunrise-senior-living-introduce-next-generation-senior-care-technology-for-residents-at-welltowers-flagship-manhattan-community.html

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

About Sunrise Senior Living

Sunrise Senior Living, a McLean, Va.-based company employs approximately 32,000 people. As of August 1, 2019, Sunrise operated 327 communities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, including 21 Gracewell Healthcare communities, with a total unit capacity of approximately 29,300. Sunrise offers a full range of personalized senior living services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services. To learn more about Sunrise, please visit SunriseSeniorLiving.com .

