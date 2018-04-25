Welltower Announces Date Change for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it has moved up the date of its planned release of first quarter 2018 financial results. The company's earnings release will be issued after market close on April 25, 2018. The company will also host a conference call on April 26, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The company's earnings release will be available in the Investors section of the company's website.

Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call in the following ways: