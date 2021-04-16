Welltower Announces Dennis G. Lopez and Ade J. Patton as Nominees to join the Board

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower ® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) announced today that the Board of Directors has nominated Dennis G. Lopez and Ade J. Patton to be elected as directors at the upcoming Welltower 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

"The Board is delighted to nominate Dennis G. Lopez, the Chief Executive Officer of QuadReal Property Group Ltd., a global real estate, operating and development company," said Kenneth J. Bacon, Chairman and Independent Director of the Welltower Board. "Dennis' leadership at the helm of a global real estate platform, in addition to his thirty plus years in real estate investment management and investment banking make him extremely well qualified to serve as a Welltower director. We are equally thrilled to nominate Ade J. Patton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of HBO Max (a global direct to consumer service at WarnerMedia, LLC), who has a unique and impressive background in strategic financial management, allocating capital in the media and technology space, and investor experience, all of which has led to his rapid ascent at WarnerMedia."

Lopez, 66, is an accomplished executive with deep experience in all aspects of real estate management. After spending the first half of his career in real estate investment banking with J.P. Morgan, Dennis pivoted to the principal investing side. At AXA Real Estate, where Dennis served as Chief Investment Officer, he chaired the equity and debt investment committees and oversaw approximately $60 billion of acquisitions, sales and financings. In the four years since he assumed the Chief Executive Officer role at QuadReal, assets under management have more than doubled to over CAD $58 billion.

Patton, 42, is an accomplished executive with a strong combination of investor experience and financial expertise. Ade began his career at Bain & Company as a strategic consultant then transitioned to Harvard University to earn his J.D./M.B.A.. After ten years honing his investor, decision-making and strategic acumen in public equity investing at Magnetar Capital, Citadel and Millennium Management, Ade was recruited by senior management at Time Warner where he has risen from Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis at Turner Broadcasting to his current position as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of HBO Max. Ade also serves on the private board of Root Sports Northwest which is a joint venture between AT&T (owner of WarnerMedia) and the Seattle Mariners.

In addition to nominating Mr. Lopez and Mr. Patton as independent directors, the Board also nominated incumbent independent directors, Kenneth J. Bacon (Chairman), Karen B. DeSalvo, Jeffrey H. Donahue, Philip L. Hawkins, Diana W. Reid, Sergio D. Rivera, Johnese M. Spisso, and Kathryn M. Sullivan, and CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Shankh Mitra, as director.

The Company also announced that Sharon M. Oster will not seek re-election at the 2021 Annual Meeting.

"Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to Sharon Oster who has made an immeasurable contribution to Welltower during the 27 years she has served on the Welltower Board," added Mr. Bacon.

