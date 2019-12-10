Welltower Announces Inaugural Green Bond Issuance

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) has announced that is has successfully priced its first green bond offering of $500 million of 2.700% notes due 2027. The notes were priced at 99.893% of the principal amount to yield 2.716% at maturity. The notes will mature on February 15, 2027.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund renewable energy, water conservation, energy efficiency, and green building projects in compliance with the Company's Green Bond Framework which was reviewed and verified by Sustainalytics, a leading global independent provider of Environment, Social and Governance research and ratings. Pending allocation for such purposes, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay advances under its unsecured credit facility.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

