Welltower Announces Upsizing and Maturity Extension of $5.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Line of Credit

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) (the "Company" or "Welltower") today announced that it has closed on an amended $5.0 billion senior unsecured revolving line of credit ("Revolving Facility"). Through the Amendment, the Company will bolster its already strong liquidity position and extend its well-staggered debt maturity profile, while also achieving improved pricing. The closing of the Revolving Facility follows recent revisions to the Company's credit rating outlook to positive from stable by both S&P Global and Moody's, both of which cited strong seniors housing industry tailwinds and a materially improved balance sheet.

"The successful upsizing and extension of our line of credit not only highlights the strength of Welltower's balance sheet and unparalleled access to efficiently priced capital, but also the powerful growth outlook of our business," said Tim McHugh, Welltower's Chief Financial Officer. "Thanks to the support of 29 participating financial institutions, the Company is well positioned with ample liquidity and historically low leverage to continue delivering shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation in any capital markets environment."

The Revolving Facility is comprised of an amended $3.0 billion tranche ("RCF A") that matures on July 24, 2028 and an amended $2.0 billion tranche ("RCF B") that matures on July 24, 2029. RCF A will replace the Company's existing $3.0 billion tranche that was scheduled to mature on June 4, 2025, while RCF B will replace the Company's existing $1.0 billion tranche that was scheduled to mature on June 4, 2026. At the Company's option, RCF A may be extended for two successive terms of six months each. Based on Welltower's current credit ratings, the loans under the Revolving Facility currently bear interest at 72.5 basis points over the adjusted SOFR rate and carry an annual facility fee of 12.5 basis points. In addition, the Revolving Facility incorporates adjustments in the interest rate and facility fee based upon certain reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

The Company also has an existing $1.0 billion USD term loan and a $250 million CAD term loan ("Term Facility") that are scheduled to mature on July 19, 2026. At the Company's option, either Term Facility tranches may be extended for two successive terms of six months each.

Welltower has an ability, on an uncommitted basis, to upsize the Revolving Facility and the Term Facility by up to an additional $1.25 billion. The closing of the Amendment increases the Company's total available credit facilities, assuming all incremental facilities are fully funded, to approximately $7.5 billion in aggregate. The Company is permitted to borrow up to $1.25 billion under the Revolving Facility in certain foreign currencies.

BofA Securities, Inc., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Wells Fargo Securities LLC and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. were the U.S. Joint Lead Arrangers for the Revolving Facility. Bank of America, N.A., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and Wells Fargo Securities LLC were the Co-Syndication Agents for the Revolving Facility. KeyBank National Association is the Administrative Agent and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank is the Sustainability Structuring Agent.

