Welltower Announces Upsizing and Maturity Extension of $6.25 Billion Senior Unsecured Line of Credit

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) (the "Company") today announced that it has closed on an amended $6.25 billion senior unsecured revolving line of credit (the "Revolving Facility"). The amendment and upsizing extends the Company's well-staggered debt maturity profile and enhances flexibility while achieving a 15 bps improvement in pricing. Concurrent with closing, the Company repaid its existing $1 billion USD term loan and $250 million CAD term loan with cash on hand.

The closing of the Revolving Facility follows the recent revision to the Company's credit rating outlook to positive from stable by Moody's. In its outlook revision, Moody's cited Welltower's continued improvement in key credit metrics as well as the Company's financial policy of growing per share earnings through its focus on organic growth and equity-funded investments, which have led to a rapid deleveraging of the capital structure.

"The successful upsizing and extension of our line of credit further strengthens Welltower's already robust balance sheet, lowers our cost of capital, and highlights our unparalleled seniors housing growth outlook," said Tim McHugh, Welltower's Co-President and Chief Financial Officer. "We are grateful for the support of our bank group with 28 existing and 4 new financial institutions participating in the refinancing. Through this support, Welltower is well positioned with ample liquidity and historically low leverage to efficiently fund our robust capital deployment opportunities and continue delivering compounding earnings and cash flow per share growth for existing investors in any capital markets environment."

The Revolving Facility is comprised of a $4.25 billion tranche (the "Revolving A Tranche") that matures on March 6, 2030, and a $2.0 billion tranche (the "Revolving B Tranche") that matures on July 24, 2029. Each tranche may be extended for two successive six-month terms.

Based on Welltower's current credit ratings, the loans under the Revolving Facility bear interest at 67.5 basis points over SOFR and carry an annual facility fee of 12.5 basis points.

Welltower has an ability, on an uncommitted basis, to upsize the Revolving Facility by up to an additional $1.25 billion. The closing of the amendment increases the Company's total available credit facilities to approximately $7.5 billion in aggregate.

KeyBank National Association served as administrative agent and L/C issuer. BofA Securities, Inc., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and Wells Fargo Securities LLC acted as joint bookrunners for the Revolving A Facility and the Revolving B Facility. BofA Securities, Inc., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Wells Fargo Securities LLC and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., served as U.S. joint lead arrangers for the Revolving A Facility and the Revolving B Facility. BofA Securities, Inc., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and RBC Capital Markets acted as Canadian joint lead arrangers for the Revolving A Facility and the Revolving B Facility. Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as sustainability structuring agent.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company, is positioned at the center of the silver economy, focusing on rental housing for aging seniors across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Our portfolio of 2,500+ seniors and wellness housing communities are positioned at the intersection of housing and hospitality, creating vibrant communities for mature renters and older adults. We believe our real estate portfolio is unmatched, located in highly attractive micromarkets with stunning built environments. Yet, we are an unusual real estate organization as we view ourselves as an operating company in a real estate wrapper, driven by highly-aligned partnerships and an unconventional culture. Through our disciplined approach to capital allocation powered by our Data Science platform and superior operating results driven by the Welltower Business System - our end-to-end operating platform - we aspire to deliver long-term compounding of per share growth for our existing investors, our North Star. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When Welltower uses words such as "will", "expect" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, Welltower is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Welltower's actual results to differ materially from Welltower's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Welltower undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

