Welltower Completes Purchase of 55 Medical Buildings from CNL Healthcare Properties

"We are extremely excited to close on this transaction and are pleased with the progress we have made to date that further enhances the value of these high-quality assets," said Keith Konkoli, Senior Vice President and leader of Welltower's Medical Office and Outpatient segment. "By leveraging the strength of our platform, we have made substantial progress in extending ground leases, have experienced increased leasing velocity, and have identified additional opportunities to deploy capital that helps our health system partners improve care delivery to the communities they serve, further demonstrating our unique ability to drive long-term value through meaningful collaborations with the nation's premier health systems."

"The sale of our 55 building, Class A medical office portfolio to Welltower represents a strong, early value realization step for CNL Healthcare Properties and our approximately 45,755 stockholders," said Stephen H. Mauldin, president and CEO of CNL Healthcare Properties. "This is the first sizeable transaction in our carefully orchestrated strategic alternatives process to provide liquidity to investors, and we are very pleased with the outcome."

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at welltower.com. We routinely post important information on our website at welltower.com in the "Investors" section, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on our website under the heading "Investors." Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of the company's website in addition to following our press releases, public conference calls and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information on our website is not incorporated by reference in this press release, and our web address is included as an inactive textual reference only.

About CNL Healthcare Properties

CNL Healthcare Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in institutional quality properties in the seniors housing and healthcare sectors, including stabilized, value-add and ground-up development assets, as well as other income-producing properties, real-estate related securities and loans. CNL Financial Group, LLC is the sponsor of CNL Healthcare Properties. For more information, visit cnlhealthcareproperties.com.

About CNL Financial Group

CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a private investment management firm providing real estate and alternative investments. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $34 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit cnl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

