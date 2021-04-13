Welltower Earns 2021 Energy Star® Partner Of The Year Award And Is Recognized For Sustained Excellence By The Environmental Protection Agency

According to ENERGY STAR ® , each year its program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. Its announcement states that ENERGY STAR ® Award Winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies, emphasizing that these efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

"Having moved through a year of the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud of our uninterrupted focus and continued outstanding achievements in the area of ESG, as evidenced by the recognition of the Environmental Protection Agency's prestigious ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award," said Tim McHugh, Welltower, EVP and CFO. "Best in class ESG practices are a cornerstone of our operating platform and, we believe, are intrinsic to our ability to deliver enhanced value to our shareholders."

According to ENERGY STAR®, winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR® partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/award winners.

The ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award is the latest acknowledgment of Welltower's outstanding ESG performance. Other Welltower ESG achievements over this past year include:

S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook Award

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Barron's Top 10 Most Sustainable REITs

Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

Dow Jones World and North America Sustainability Indices

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. When Welltower uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Welltower's actual results to differ materially from Welltower's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in Welltower's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Welltower undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at http://welltower.com/.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

