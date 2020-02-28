Welltower Inc. to Present at Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas J. DeRosa, Chairman and CEO of Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) will participate in the Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 7:30 am Eastern Time at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. A live webcast of Mr. DeRosa's presentation will be available at the following link:

http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/globalproperty2020/85101455005.cfm

A replay of the presentation will be available on the same URL starting one hour after the end of the live event and continuing until June 2, 2020.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

