Welltower Joins Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance

TOLEDO, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced it has joined the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA), which was founded in March of 2019 with support from some of the country's largest companies, to help large energy buyers drive the transition towards a zero-carbon energy system with a viable path for every organization to procure clean energy.

REBA is an alliance of large clean energy buyers, energy providers, and service providers that is unlocking the marketplace by accelerating the ability for energy buyers to procure renewable energy through educational tools and resources; innovating solutions to regulatory, policy, and technological market barriers; and activating each member of the REBA community so its collective impact is greater than individual parts. Through its efforts, REBA intends to bring more than 60 gigawatts of renewables online in the United States by 2025.

"Welltower is proud to join REBA and the largest group of corporate renewable energy buyers in the United States," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Welltower Chairman and CEO. "We fully endorse the Alliance's commitment to create a resilient carbon-free energy system where every organization has an easy and cost-effective path to buying renewable energy. Welltower is committed to doing its part to help meet that goal."

"We welcome Welltower to the REBA community," said Miranda Ballentine, REBA CEO. "Reducing the carbon footprint of the built environment is more critical now than ever before. Insights from experienced energy buyers, like Welltower, shared across the community will enable other REITs to take steps to successfully implement sustainability strategies that reduce emissions across the sector."

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. When Welltower uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Welltower's actual results to differ materially from Welltower's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in Welltower's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Welltower undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

About REBA

Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA), a membership organization working to establish a resilient, zero-carbon energy system where every organization has a viable, expedient and cost-effective pathway to renewable energy. REBA's mission is to support its membership to catalyze 60 GW of renewable energy by 2025.

Learn more at rebuyers.org

