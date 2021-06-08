Welltower Raises Second Quarter 2021 Guidance and Issues Business Update

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it has revised its second quarter 2021 outlook. The Company now expects to achieve net income attributable to common stockholders in a range of $0.34 - $0.38 per diluted share as compared to previous guidance of $0.31 - $0.36 per diluted share. Additionally, the Company now expects to achieve normalized funds from operations in a range of $0.75 - $0.79 per diluted share as compared to previous guidance of $0.72 - $0.77 per diluted share, representing a $0.025 per share increase at the midpoint. Additional details regarding the Company's updated guidance and other recent developments are contained in the following Business Update presentation:

https://welltower.com/june-business-update

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When Welltower uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Welltower's actual results to differ materially from Welltower's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in Welltower's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Welltower undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

