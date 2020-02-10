Welltower Recognized as a Global Leader in Sustainability Performance by S&P Global

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it has been included in the 2020 edition of "The Sustainability Yearbook", one of the world's most comprehensive publications on corporate sustainability, published by S&P Global in collaboration with RobecoSAM. The Sustainability Yearbook recognizes the top 15% of organizations in their industry for leading environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices.

Earlier this year, S&P Global acquired the ESG Ratings Business from RobecoSAM to further bolster its position as the premier resource for essential environmental, social and governance (ESG) insights and product solutions for its customers. The ESG Ratings Business is comprised of two units: one administering the SAM CSA for the purpose of issuing ESG Ratings and a second providing in-depth reports to companies seeking to understand their performance relative to their peers. Following this acquisition, the Sustainability Yearbook is being published by S&P Global for the first time. Expanding in parallel with S&P Global's wider ESG efforts, this year's report analyzes and ranks more than 4,700 companies – the most in the history of the report. In another first, the SAM total level ESG score of all assessed companies, which is based on the most financially material ESG criteria in each industry, will be published on the yearbook website .

"Welltower is proud to be building a laudable track record by its inclusion in the world's most respected ESG outcomes reports," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Welltower's Chairman and CEO. "Being recognized in The Sustainability Yearbook 2020, is further evidence that we are committed to being a global and industry leader in best ESG practices."

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at welltower.com.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering deep data and insights on critical business factors including ESG. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 21,000 employees in 35 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com .

