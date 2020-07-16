Welltower Releases 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc.® (NYSE: WELL) today released its annual corporate social responsibility ("CSR") report. The report summarizes Welltower's robust performance in 2019 across a range of CSR initiatives including diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility, corporate governance, and wellness.

"2019 marked a year of impressive results across environment, sustainability and governance ("ESG") achievements at Welltower," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Chairman and CEO. "While we are proud of the accomplishments included in our 2019 CSR Report, at no time has there been a greater call for corporate social responsibility than during the challenging pandemic in which the world finds itself in 2020. Our primary concern remains the well-being of our employees, their families and all our stakeholders which we will continue to support through our strong and ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility and a prioritization of ESG initiatives."

Some highlighted ESG accomplishments in 2019 include:

Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list

Named to top quintile of Newsweek's inaugural America's Most Responsible Companies list

Included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the second consecutive year and the Dow Jones North American Index for the fourth consecutive year

Awarded Energy Star Partner of the Year by the United States Environmental Protection Agency for the second consecutive year

Designated as a GRESB Green Star for sustainability performance for fifth consecutive year.

Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the first time

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the CSR may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

