Welltower Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc.® (NYSE: WELL) today released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The report summarizes Welltower's progress and achievements across a range of ESG initiatives, including those related to diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility and corporate governance.

"It is with great pride that Welltower presents its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. It was a year of significant achievement across many ESG categories," said Shankh Mitra, Welltower's Chief Executive Officer. "We have made transformational strides in the quality, scope and integrity of our ESG initiatives and enhanced our data collection processes, transparency and consistency in reporting, resulting in consequential year-over-year improvements. However, we will not be complacent in our successes, as steady improvement in ESG reporting is an ongoing process to which we and our Board of Directors are fully committed."

Welltower's noteworthy ESG achievements in 2022 include:

Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year at the Sustained Excellence Level Issued our second green bond offering of $550 million with net proceeds to be allocated to a portfolio of eligible energy efficiency, water efficiency and/or green building projects Achieved our 10% Scope 1 and 2 (location-based) emissions intensity reduction goal by 2025 over a 2018 baseline ahead of schedule Used over 51,000 megawatt hours of green power, more than doubling our usage from 2021 Included a new ESG scorecard in our 2022 Named Executive Officer annual incentive program that outlines nine specific goals balanced across "E", "S" and "G" Named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Attained an ISS ESG Corporate rating as a Prime status holder

To view the complete 2022 ESG Report and learn more about Welltower's ESG initiatives, visit the link below:

https://welltower.com/2022-ESG-Report

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When Welltower uses words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, Welltower is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, including statements related to ESG initiatives, programs, goals and strategies, including its emissions intensity reduction targets, other information and opinions regarding sustainability, human capital, policy, business risk and opportunities, and third party statements about its ESG performance and risk profile, are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and often beyond our control, which may cause Welltower's actual results to differ materially from Welltower's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the status of the economy; the status of capital markets, including availability and cost of capital; issues facing the health care industry; changes in financing terms; and other risks described in Welltower's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Welltower undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Website references and hyperlinks provided in this release are provided for convenience only, and the content on the referenced websites is not incorporated by reference into this release, nor does it constitute a part of this release. Goals and targets described in this release are aspirational and not guarantees or promises that the goals or targets will be met; numbers and percentages included in this release are estimates or approximations and may be based on assumptions that are subject to change in the future; diligence, processes, and internal controls that continue to evolve; standards for measuring progress that are still developing; and representations, information, or certifications provided or reviewed by third parties.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust, owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

SOURCE Welltower Inc.