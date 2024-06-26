Welltower Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) ("Welltower" or the "Company") today released its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report. The report summarizes Welltower's progress and achievements across a range of ESG initiatives, including those related to diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility, and corporate governance.

"The theme of Welltower's 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report is Leading by Example, and I am extremely proud to share with you Welltower's industry leading ESG efforts," said Shankh Mitra, Welltower's Chief Executive Officer. "At Welltower, our first and foremost focus is on delivering results. Our ESG efforts are no different. We not only strive to meet our defined goals for environmental sustainability, social impact, and corporate governance, but to vigilantly review these goals to measure performance and consistently raise the bar."

Welltower's noteworthy ESG achievements in 2023 include:

Codified our commitment to environmental stewardship, social well-being, and transparent corporate governance in a formal ESG Policy, which was approved by the Board of Directors in early 2024 Fully allocated $1.04 billion in net proceeds from green bonds due 2027 and 2032 to eligible green building projects, including LEED, BREEAM, and ENERGY STAR® certified buildings Set new, more ambitious environmental goals, including a 25% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 2030 over a 2023 baseline Reported 349 green building certifications across the portfolio, a 150%+ increase from 2022 Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the fifth consecutive year and maintained the elevated status of Sustained Excellence for the third consecutive year Maintained top 30% ISS QualityScore ranking in Environmental and Social categories and maintained Prime status ISS ESG Corporate Rating Awarded #1 ranking for Corporate Governance among all US REITs by Green Street Advisors Received the Labrador 2023 Transparency Award Top 3 in Real Estate for the second consecutive year

To view the complete 2023 ESG Report and learn more about Welltower's ESG initiatives, visit the link below:

https://welltower.com/2023-ESG-Report

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When Welltower uses words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, Welltower is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, including statements related to ESG initiatives, programs, goals and strategies, including its emissions intensity reduction targets, other information and opinions regarding sustainability, human capital, policy, business risk and opportunities, and third party statements about its ESG performance and risk profile, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Welltower's actual results to differ materially from Welltower's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to the status of the economy; the status of capital markets, including availability and cost of capital; issues facing the health care industry; changes in applicable laws and regulations; as well as those factors described in Welltower's 2023 ESG Report and in Welltower's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Welltower undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Website references and hyperlinks provided in this release are provided for convenience only, and the content on the referenced websites is not incorporated by reference into this release, nor does it constitute a part of this release. Goals and targets described in this release are aspirational and not guarantees or promises that the goals or targets will be met; numbers and percentages included in this release are estimates or approximations and may be based on assumptions that are subject to change in the future; diligence, processes, and internal controls that continue to evolve; standards for measuring progress that are still developing; and representations, information, or certifications provided or reviewed by third parties.

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com .

