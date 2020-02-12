Welltower Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.55 per diluted share compared to $0.27 per diluted share in 2018

per diluted share compared to per diluted share in 2018 Reported normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders of $1.05 per diluted share, compared to $1.01 per diluted share in 2018, representing 4% normalized FFO growth

per diluted share, compared to per diluted share in 2018, representing 4% normalized FFO growth Grew total portfolio same store NOI by 2.2%, driven by consistent performance across all property types

Achieved same store REVPOR growth rate of 3.5% within the Seniors Housing Operating segment, led by the U.K. and U.S. portfolios

Completed over $1.4 billion of pro rata gross investments comprised of $1.1 billion of high-quality acquisitions at a blended year one yield of 5.3% and expected stabilized yield of 5.6%. Additionally, completed $308 million of development funding with an expected stabilized yield of 7.9%

of pro rata gross investments comprised of of high-quality acquisitions at a blended year one yield of 5.3% and expected stabilized yield of 5.6%. Additionally, completed of development funding with an expected stabilized yield of 7.9% Successfully closed our first green bond offering of $500 million of 2.7% senior unsecured notes due 2027, with proceeds to be used to fund renewable energy, water conservation, energy efficiency and green building projects

"Welltower continues to redefine the built environment where health and wellness services can be delivered with better outcomes, lower costs and enhanced consumer experience" commented Chairman and CEO, Thomas J. DeRosa. "This is evident in our recently announced groundbreaking strategic partnership with Jefferson Health, as well as innovative collaborations with industry leaders such as CareMore Health and Philips. Welltower's unique strategy and best-in-class health care real estate platform continue to drive strong, sustainable results, enabling us to enhance shareholder value through accretive capital deployment into next generation sites of care."

Fourth Quarter Capital Activity On December 31, 2019, we had $285 million of cash and cash equivalents and $1.4 billion of available borrowing capacity under our unsecured revolving credit facility. During the fourth quarter, we sold 4.3 million shares of common stock under our ATM and DRIP programs, through both cash settle and forward sale agreements, at an initial weighted average price of $85.19 per share, generating expected gross proceeds of approximately $364 million. In December 2019, we completed the issuance of our first green bond offering of $500 million of 2.7% senior unsecured notes due February 2027 and the issuance of $300 million of 2.95% Canadian-denominated senior unsecured notes. Additionally, we redeemed our $300 million Canadian-denominated 3.35% senior unsecured notes due 2020.

Dividend The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $0.87 per share. On February 28, 2020, we will pay our 195th consecutive quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of record on February 24, 2020. The Board of Directors also approved a 2020 quarterly cash dividend rate of $0.87 per share ($3.48 per share annually) commencing with the February 2020 dividend payment. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Investment and Disposition Activity We continue to leverage our extensive industry relationships to drive acquisition volume and recycle non-core real estate into new investments that are accretive to the quality of our operator and real estate portfolios and will drive future cash flow growth. In the fourth quarter, we completed $1.4 billion of pro rata gross investments including $1.1 billion in acquisitions across seven separate transactions at a blended year one yield of 5.3% and expected stabilized yield of 5.6%. Additionally, we completed $308 million in development funding with an expected stabilized yield of 7.9%, property dispositions of $40 million at a 7.6% yield and loan payoffs of $116 million at a 7.8% yield.

Notable Fourth Quarter Investments and Development Activity

Hammes Partners As previously announced, we acquired a 100% interest in a 29-property, Class-A medical office portfolio from Hammes Partners for $787 million. The 99% occupied portfolio totals 1.5 million rentable square feet with a weighted average remaining lease term of 12 years. The buildings are leased to prominent regional health systems such as Providence St. Joseph Health, Baylor Scott & White Health and Trinity Health.

Oakmont Senior Living As previously announced, we acquired six newly built, Class-A seniors housing communities in California for a gross investment of $297 million. Upon stabilization in year two, we expect to achieve a mid-to-high 5% cap rate.

Discovery Senior Living As previously announced, we closed on an expansion of our relationship with Discovery via an off-market acquisition of three recently opened combination seniors housing communities in in-fill locations within the Jacksonville, Port St. Lucie and Tampa MSAs for a pro rata investment amount of $91 million, which equates to $258,000 per unit. We expect to achieve a yield of 8.0% upon stabilization in year three.

Providence St. Joseph Health We completed the development of a 104,546 square foot medical office building in Mission Viejo, California, for a pro rata investment of $74 million. This outpatient center will focus on cancer care but will also include an array of health and medical services in partnership with Providence St. Joseph's Mission Hospital Regional Medical Center located adjacent to the site. The property is master leased pursuant to a 15-year lease with 2.5% annual increasers.

Notable Pending Transactions

Prominent Seniors Housing Disposition In January 2020, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell a prominent Seniors Housing Operating portfolio in the western United States for a gross sale price exceeding $740 million. This portfolio consists of assisted living properties located in California, Nevada and Washington. The portfolio has occupancy of 97% and achieved NOI of $36.7 million in 2019.

Invesco Outpatient Medical Joint Venture As previously announced, we entered into a definitive agreement with Invesco to sell an 85% interest in a portfolio of 35 Outpatient Medical properties across 2.6 million square feet in 15 states. The properties are 19 years old and 89% occupied with a weighted average lease term of 5 years. We will retain leasing, portfolio and asset management responsibilities. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

ProMedica Disposition During the fourth quarter, we reached a definitive agreement to sell three skilled nursing facilities with an average age of 49 years, for a gross sale price of $67 million or approximately $156,000 per operational bed. The sale of these HCR ManorCare operated facilities was initiated following an unsolicited offer and is anticipated to close in the first half of 2020.

Outpatient Medical Acquisition In January 2020, we closed on 16 buildings totaling $236 million of the previously announced $261 million medical office portfolio sourced off-market. We expect to close on the remaining two buildings by the end of third quarter 2020. The portfolio is 97% occupied with a weighted average remaining lease term of 8 years. We expect a blended mid-5% year-one yield. The portfolio complements our current outpatient medical footprint and aligns with top health systems, including Dignity Health and UPMC.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.05 per diluted share compared to $2.02 per diluted share in 2018

per diluted share compared to per diluted share in 2018 Reported normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders of $4.16 per diluted share, compared to $4.03 per diluted share in 2018, representing 3% normalized FFO growth

per diluted share, compared to per diluted share in 2018, representing 3% normalized FFO growth Completed $4.8 billion of pro rata gross investments, including $4.1 billion in acquisitions at a blended year one 5.4% yield and expected stabilized yield of 6.0%. Additionally, we completed $682 million in development funding with a 7.8% expected stabilized yield, property dispositions of $2.7 billion at a blended yield of 6.3% and loan payoffs of $192 million at an average yield of 8.7%

of pro rata gross investments, including in acquisitions at a blended year one 5.4% yield and expected stabilized yield of 6.0%. Additionally, we completed in development funding with a 7.8% expected stabilized yield, property dispositions of at a blended yield of 6.3% and loan payoffs of at an average yield of 8.7% Completed $2.4 billion in pro rata gross outpatient medical investments at a 5.6% yield and $155 million in development funding with a 6.4% yield

in pro rata gross outpatient medical investments at a 5.6% yield and in development funding with a 6.4% yield

Initiated new relationships with Related/Atria, Balfour Senior Living, Clover Management, Frontier Management and LCB Senior Living

Grew total portfolio average same store NOI by 2.8%, driven by our best-in-class seniors housing portfolio

Experienced a capstone year for ESG initiatives with the following significant announcements:

Named to top quintile of Newsweek's inaugural America's Most Responsible Companies 2020 list



Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for second consecutive year



Received GRESB Green Star for sustainability performance for fifth consecutive year

2019 Leadership Team Expansion As previously announced, Tim McHugh was named Senior Vice President - Chief Financial Officer and Justin Skiver was named Senior Vice President - Global Head of Seniors Housing. In addition during 2019, we made four significant additions to our senior management team, bringing expertise and talent to their respective leadership roles and are key to our strategic growth initiatives.

Ayesha Menon , Senior Vice President - Strategic Investments

, Senior Vice President - Strategic Investments Edward Cheung , Senior Vice President - Investments

, Senior Vice President - Investments Nicholas Rumanes , Vice President - Head of Development

, Vice President - Head of Development Ryan Rothacker , Vice President - Portfolio Management & Operations

Full Year 2019 Newly Formed Seniors Housing Relationships

Related/Atria Welltower is the long-term capital partner for a joint venture between The Related Companies and Atria Senior Living, a partnership focused on developing, owning and operating modern, urban communities catering to seniors looking to live in major cities. In May 2019, the partnership announced the development of its first project, a luxury seniors living community at 1001 Van Ness in San Francisco, CA. In February 2020, the partnership announced the closing of a second development project, an upscale seniors living community located in the Hudson Yards sub-market in New York City.

Balfour Senior Living We formed a new RIDEA relationship with Denver, Colorado-based Balfour Senior Living, a premier operator of luxury independent, assisted living and memory care communities. We acquired a six-community portfolio, including Balfour's 203-unit flagship community, Riverfront Park, located in downtown Denver. As part of this transaction, we gained exclusivity on Balfour's future acquisitions and development pipeline, as well as an option to acquire up to a 34.9% interest in the management company.

Clover Management We formed a new joint venture partnership with Buffalo, New York-based Clover Management, an owner and operator of senior communities throughout the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Frontier Management We formed a new RIDEA relationship with Portland, Oregon-based Frontier Management, a premier operator of high acuity assisted living and memory care communities throughout the United States. Additionally we transitioned 20 properties previously operated by Silverado Senior Living to Frontier Management under a newly formed RIDEA joint venture.

LCB Senior Living We formed a new RIDEA relationship with Norwood, Massachusetts-based LCB Senior Living, a leading provider of senior living options throughout New England and several Mid-Atlantic states. In addition, we completed the transition of two former Brookdale communities in Chelmsford, MA and Rocky Hill, CT to LCB.

Full Year 2019 Notable Disposition Activity

Benchmark Senior Living As previously disclosed, we sold our Benchmark Senior Living portfolio for a gross $1.8 billion sale price, with potential to receive an additional $50 million in earnout proceeds subject to certain future sale hurdles. The 4,137-unit seniors housing operating portfolio consists of 48 assisted living properties located in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Long-Term/Post-Acute Care Dispositions We completed the disposition of 48 properties for $558 million at a 9.6% yield, further reducing long-term/post-acute care concentration.

Outlook for 2020 We are introducing our 2020 earnings guidance and expect to report net income attributable to common stockholders in a range of $2.96 to $3.06 per diluted share and normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders in a range of $4.20 to $4.30 per diluted share. In preparing our guidance, we have made the following assumptions:

Same Store NOI : We expect average blended SSNOI growth of 1.5% to 2.5% which is comprised of the following components:

: We expect average blended SSNOI growth of 1.5% to 2.5% which is comprised of the following components: Seniors housing operating approximately 1.00% to 2.50%



Seniors housing triple-net approximately 2.25% to 2.75%



Outpatient medical approximately 2.25% to 2.75%



Health system approximately 1.95%



Long-term/post-acute care approximately 2.0% to 2.5%

General and administrative expenses : We anticipate annual general and administrative expenses of approximately $140 million , including $30 million of stock-based compensation.

: We anticipate annual general and administrative expenses of approximately , including of stock-based compensation. Acquisitions/Joint Ventures : 2020 earnings guidance includes only acquisitions and joint ventures closed or announced year to date of $1.1 billion at a year 1 blended yield of 5.6%.

: 2020 earnings guidance includes only acquisitions and joint ventures closed or announced year to date of at a year 1 blended yield of 5.6%. Development : We anticipate funding approximately $468 million of development in 2020 relating to projects underway on December 31, 2019.

: We anticipate funding approximately of development in 2020 relating to projects underway on December 31, 2019. Dispositions : We expect pro rata disposition proceeds of $1.7 billion at a blended yield of 5.1% in 2020.

Our guidance does not include any additional investments, dispositions or capital transactions beyond those we have announced, nor any other expenses, impairments, unanticipated additions to the loan loss reserve or other additional normalizing items. Please see the Supplemental Reporting Measures section for further discussion and our definition of normalized FFO and SSNOI and the Exhibits for a reconciliation of the outlook for net income available to common stockholders to normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders. We will provide additional detail regarding our 2020 outlook and assumptions on the fourth quarter 2019 conference call.

Conference Call Information We have scheduled a conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss our fourth quarter 2019 results, industry trends, portfolio performance and outlook for 2020. Telephone access will be available by dialing 844-467-7115 or 409-983-9837 (international). For those unable to listen to the call live, a taped rebroadcast will be available beginning two hours after completion of the call through February 27, 2020. To access the rebroadcast, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID number is 5851036. To participate in the webcast, log on to www.welltower.com 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software. Replays will be available for 90 days.

Supplemental Reporting Measures We believe that net income and net income attributable to common stockholders (NICS), as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), are the most appropriate earnings measurements. However, we consider funds from operations (FFO), normalized FFO, REVPOR, same store REVPOR (SS REVPOR), net operating income (NOI) and same store NOI (SSNOI) to be useful supplemental measures of our operating performance. These supplemental measures are disclosed on our pro rata ownership basis. Pro rata amounts are derived by reducing consolidated amounts for minority partners' noncontrolling ownership interests and adding our minority ownership share of unconsolidated amounts. We do not control unconsolidated investments. While we consider pro rata disclosures useful, they may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of our joint venture arrangements and should be used with caution.

Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with U.S. GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time as evidenced by the provision for depreciation. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient. In response, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) created FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs that excludes historical cost depreciation from net income. FFO attributable to common stockholders, as defined by NAREIT, means net income attributable to common stockholders, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate and impairments of depreciable assets, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated entities and noncontrolling interests. Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders represents FFO attributable to common stockholders adjusted for certain items detailed in Exhibit 2. We believe that normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders is a useful supplemental measure of operating performance because investors and equity analysts may use this measure to compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other REITs or other companies on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated and/or incalculable items.

We define NOI as total revenues, including tenant reimbursements, less property operating expenses. Property operating expenses represent costs associated with managing, maintaining and servicing tenants for our properties. These expenses include, but are not limited to, property-related payroll and benefits, property management fees paid to operators, marketing, housekeeping, food service, maintenance, utilities, property taxes and insurance. General and administrative expenses represent costs unrelated to property operations or transaction costs. These expenses include, but are not limited to, payroll and benefits, professional services, office expenses and depreciation of corporate fixed assets. SSNOI is used to evaluate the operating performance of our properties using a consistent population which controls for changes in the composition of our portfolio. As used herein, same store is generally defined as those revenue-generating properties in the portfolio for the relevant year-over-year reporting periods. Land parcels, loans, and sub-leases as well as any properties acquired, developed/redeveloped (including major refurbishments where 20% or more of units are simultaneously taken out of commission for 30 days or more), sold or classified as held for sale during that period are excluded from the same store amounts. Properties undergoing operator transitions and/or segment transitions (except Seniors Housing Triple-net to Seniors Housing Operating with the same operator) are also excluded from the same store amounts. Normalizers include adjustments that in management's opinion are appropriate in considering SSNOI, a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure. None of these adjustments, which may increase or decrease SSNOI, are reflected in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Significant normalizers (defined as any that individually exceeds 0.50% of SSNOI growth per property type) are separately disclosed and explained. We believe NOI and SSNOI provide investors relevant and useful information because they measure the operating performance of our properties at the property level on an unleveraged basis. We use NOI and SSNOI to make decisions about resource allocations and to assess the property level performance of our properties. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for SSNOI on a combined basis or by property type is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

REVPOR represents the average revenues generated per occupied room per month at our Seniors Housing Operating properties. It is calculated as our pro rata version of total resident fees and services revenues from the income statement divided by average monthly occupied room days. SS REVPOR is used to evaluate the REVPOR performance of our properties under a consistent population which eliminates changes in the composition of our portfolio. It is based on the same pool of properties used for SSNOI and includes any revenue normalizations used for SSNOI. We use REVPOR and SS REVPOR to evaluate the revenue-generating capacity and profit potential of our Seniors Housing Operating portfolio independent of fluctuating occupancy rates. They are also used in comparison against industry and competitor statistics, if known, to evaluate the quality of our Seniors Housing Operating portfolio.

Our supplemental reporting measures and similarly entitled financial measures are widely used by investors, equity and debt analysts and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our management uses these financial measures to facilitate internal and external comparisons to historical operating results and in making operating decisions. Additionally, they are utilized by the Board of Directors to evaluate management. The supplemental reporting measures do not represent net income or cash flow provided from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of profitability or liquidity. Finally, the supplemental reporting measures, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly entitled items reported by other real estate investment trusts or other companies. Please see the exhibits for reconciliations of supplemental reporting measures and the supplemental information package for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which is available on the Company's website (www.welltower.com), for information and reconciliations of additional supplemental reporting measures.

About Welltower Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com. We routinely post important information on our website at www.welltower.com in the "Investors" section, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on our website under the heading "Investors". Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website in addition to following our press releases, public conference calls and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information on our website is not incorporated by reference in this press release, and our web address is included as an inactive textual reference only.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "pro forma," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. In particular, these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to our opportunities to acquire, develop or sell properties; our ability to close anticipated acquisitions, investments or dispositions on currently anticipated terms, or within currently anticipated timeframes; the expected performance of our operators/tenants and properties; our expected occupancy rates; our ability to declare and to make distributions to shareholders; our investment and financing opportunities and plans; our continued qualification as a REIT; our ability to access capital markets or other sources of funds; and our ability to meet our earnings guidance. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the status of the economy; the status of capital markets, including availability and cost of capital; uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and the transition to any other interest rate benchmark; issues facing the health care industry, including compliance with, and changes to, regulations and payment policies, responding to government investigations and punitive settlements and operators'/tenants' difficulty in cost-effectively obtaining and maintaining adequate liability and other insurance; changes in financing terms; competition within the health care and seniors housing industries; negative developments in the operating results or financial condition of operators/tenants, including, but not limited to, their ability to pay rent and repay loans; our ability to transition or sell properties with profitable results; the failure to make new investments or acquisitions as and when anticipated; natural disasters and other acts of God affecting our properties; our ability to re lease space at similar rates as vacancies occur; our ability to timely reinvest sale proceeds at similar rates to assets sold; operator/tenant or joint venture partner bankruptcies or insolvencies; the cooperation of joint venture partners; government regulations affecting Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and operational requirements; liability or contract claims by or against operators/tenants; unanticipated difficulties and/or expenditures relating to future investments or acquisitions; environmental laws affecting our properties; changes in rules or practices governing our financial reporting; the movement of U.S. and foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT; key management personnel recruitment and retention; and other risks described in our reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Finally, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Welltower Inc.

Financial Exhibits

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)



December 31,



2019

2018 Assets







Real estate investments:







Land and land improvements

$ 3,486,620



$ 3,205,091

Buildings and improvements

29,163,305



28,019,502

Acquired lease intangibles

1,617,051



1,581,159

Real property held for sale, net of accumulated depreciation

1,253,008



590,271

Construction in progress

507,931



194,365

Less accumulated depreciation and intangible amortization

(5,715,459)



(5,499,958)

Net real property owned

30,312,456



28,090,430

Right of use assets, net

536,433



—

Real estate loans receivable, net of allowance

270,382



330,339

Net real estate investments

31,119,271



28,420,769

Other assets:







Investments in unconsolidated entities

583,423



482,914

Goodwill

68,321



68,321

Cash and cash equivalents

284,917



215,376

Restricted cash

100,849



100,753

Straight-line rent receivable

466,222



367,093

Receivables and other assets

757,748



686,846

Total other assets

2,261,480



1,921,303

Total assets

$ 33,380,751



$ 30,342,072











Liabilities and equity







Liabilities:







Unsecured credit facility and commercial paper

$ 1,587,597



$ 1,147,000

Senior unsecured notes

10,336,513



9,603,299

Secured debt

2,990,962



2,476,177

Lease liabilities

473,693



70,668

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,009,482



1,034,283

Total liabilities

16,398,247



14,331,427

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

475,877



424,046

Equity:







Preferred stock

—



718,498

Common stock

411,005



384,465

Capital in excess of par value

20,190,107



18,424,368

Treasury stock

(78,955)



(68,499)

Cumulative net income

7,353,966



6,121,534

Cumulative dividends

(12,223,534)



(10,818,557)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(112,157)



(129,769)

Other equity

12



294

Total Welltower Inc. stockholders' equity

15,540,444



14,632,334

Noncontrolling interests

966,183



954,265

Total equity

16,506,627



15,586,599

Total liabilities and equity

$ 33,380,751



$ 30,342,072



Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)







(in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:



















Resident fees and services

$ 831,684



$ 860,402



$ 3,448,175



$ 3,234,852





Rental income

409,583



360,565



1,588,400



1,380,422





Interest income

15,718



13,082



63,830



55,814





Other income

5,837



7,194



20,901



29,411





Total revenues

1,262,822



1,241,243



5,121,306



4,700,499

Expenses:



















Property operating expenses

662,520



650,644



2,690,042



2,433,017





Depreciation and amortization

262,644



242,834



1,027,073



950,459





Interest expense

131,648



144,369



555,559



526,592





General and administrative expenses

26,507



31,101



126,549



126,383





Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

(5,069)



1,626



(4,399)



(4,016)





Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

2,612



53



84,155



16,097





Provision for loan losses

—



—



18,690



—





Impairment of assets

98



76,022



28,133



115,579





Other expenses

16,042



10,502



52,612



112,898





Total expenses

1,097,002



1,157,151



4,578,414



4,277,009

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



















and other items

165,820



84,092



542,892



423,490

Income tax (expense) benefit

4,832



(1,504)



(2,957)



(8,674)

Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities

57,420



195



42,434



(641)

Gain (loss) on real estate dispositions, net

12,064



41,913



748,041



415,575

Income (loss) from continuing operations

240,136



124,696



1,330,410



829,750



















Net income (loss)

240,136



124,696



1,330,410



829,750

Less:

Preferred dividends

—



11,676



—



46,704





Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

15,812



11,257



97,978



24,796

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 224,324



$ 101,763



$ 1,232,432



$ 758,250

Average number of common shares outstanding:



















Basic

405,974



378,240



401,845



373,620





Diluted

407,904



380,002



403,808



375,250

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share:



















Basic

$ 0.55



$ 0.27



$ 3.07



$ 2.03





Diluted

$ 0.55



$ 0.27



$ 3.05



$ 2.02

Common dividends per share

$ 0.87



$ 0.87



$ 3.48



$ 3.48



Outlook reconciliations: Year Ending December 31, 2020 Exhibit 1

(in millions, except per share data)











Current Outlook









Low

High

FFO Reconciliation:











Net income attributable to common stockholders



$ 1,229



$ 1,270



Impairments and losses (gains) on real estate dispositions, net(1,2)



(545)



(545)



Depreciation and amortization(1)



1,061



1,061



NAREIT and normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders



$ 1,745



$ 1,786



















Per share data attributable to common stockholders:











Net income



$ 2.96



$ 3.06



NAREIT and normalized FFO



$ 4.20



$ 4.30



















Other items: (1)











Net straight-line rent and above/below market rent amortization



$ (92)



$ (92)



Non-cash interest expenses



11



11



Recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements, and lease commissions



(142)



(142)



Stock-based compensation



30



30









Note : (1) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and Welltower's share of unconsolidated entities.

(2) Includes estimated gains on projected dispositions.



Normalizing Items















Exhibit 2

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2019



2018

2019

2018

Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

$ (5,069)

(1)

$ 1,626



$ (4,399)



$ (4,016)



Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

2,612

(2)

53



84,155



16,097



Provision for loan losses

—





—



18,690



—



Incremental stock-based compensation expense

—





—



—



3,552



Nonrecurring income tax benefits

(8,681)

(3)

—



(8,681)



—



Other expenses

16,042

(4)

10,502



52,612



112,898



Additional other income

—





(4,027)



—



(14,832)



Normalizing items attributable to noncontrolling interests and

unconsolidated entities, net

(54,851)

(5)

(338)



(40,741)



4,595



Net normalizing items

$ (49,947)





$ 7,816



$ 101,636



$ 118,294



























Average diluted common shares outstanding

407,904





380,002



403,808



375,250



Net normalizing items per diluted share

$ (0.12)





$ 0.02



$ 0.25



$ 0.32









Note: (1) Primarily related to mark-to-market of Genesis HealthCare stock holdings.

(2) Primarily related to the early redemption of the $300 million Canadian-denominated 3.35% senior unsecured notes due 2020.

(3) Primarily related to the reversal of valuation allowances.

(4) Primarily related to non-capitalizable transaction costs.

(5) Primarily related to gain on sale of unconsolidated management company investment.



FFO Reconciliations













Exhibit 3

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

December 31,









2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 224,324



$ 101,763



$ 1,232,432



$ 758,250



Depreciation and amortization

262,644



242,834



1,027,073



950,459



Impairments and losses (gains) on real estate dispositions, net

(11,966)



34,109



(719,908)



(299,996)



Noncontrolling interests(1)

(14,895)



(17,650)



(20,197)



(69,193)



Unconsolidated entities(2)

16,191



13,910



57,680



52,663



NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders

476,298



374,966



1,577,080



1,392,183



Normalizing items, net(3)

(49,947)



7,816



101,636



118,294



Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 426,351



$ 382,782



$ 1,678,716



$ 1,510,477



























Average diluted common shares outstanding

407,904



380,002



403,808



375,250



























Per diluted share data attributable to common stockholders:



















Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 0.55



$ 0.27



$ 3.05



$ 2.02





NAREIT FFO

$ 1.17



$ 0.99



$ 3.91



$ 3.71





Normalized FFO

$ 1.05



$ 1.01



$ 4.16



$ 4.03



























Normalized FFO Payout Ratio:



















Dividends per common share

$ 0.87



$ 0.87



$ 3.48



$ 3.48





Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share

$ 1.05



$ 1.01



$ 4.16



$ 4.03





Normalized FFO payout ratio

83 %

86 %

84 %

86 %



























Other items:(4)

















Net straight-line rent and above/below market rent amortization

$ (24,584)



$ (23,914)



$ (97,183)



$ (72,854)



Non-cash interest expenses

1,282



3,886



11,026



13,423



Recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements, and lease commissions

(46,550)



(31,664)



(131,295)



(88,408)



Stock-based compensation(5)

4,547



4,846



23,487



23,186







Note: (1) Represents noncontrolling interests' share of net FFO adjustments.

(2) Represents Welltower's share of net FFO adjustments from unconsolidated entities.

(3) See Exhibit 2.

(4) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and Welltower's share of unconsolidated entities.

(5) Excludes certain severance related stock-based compensation recorded in other expense and normalized incremental stock-based compensation expense (see Exhibit 2).



SSNOI Reconciliations























Exhibit 4

(in thousands) Three Months Ended







March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,







2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss) $ 292,302



$ 453,555



$ 150,040



$ 167,273



$ 647,932



$ 84,226



$ 240,136



$ 124,696



Loss (gain) on real estate dispositions, net (167,409)



(338,184)



1,682



(10,755)



(570,250)



(24,723)



(12,064)



(41,913)



Loss (income) from unconsolidated entities 9,199



2,429



9,049



(1,249)



(3,262)



(344)



(57,420)



(195)



Income tax expense (benefit) 2,222



1,588



1,599



3,841



3,968



1,741



(4,832)



1,504



Other expenses 8,756



3,712



21,628



10,058



6,186



88,626



16,042



10,502



Impairment of assets —



28,185



9,939



4,632



18,096



6,740



98



76,022



Provision for loan losses 18,690



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 15,719



11,707



—



299



65,824



4,038



2,612



53



Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net (2,487)



(7,173)



1,913



(7,460)



1,244



8,991



(5,069)



1,626



General and administrative expenses 35,282



33,705



33,741



32,831



31,019



28,746



26,507



31,101



Depreciation and amortization 243,932



228,201



248,052



236,275



272,445



243,149



262,644



242,834



Interest expense 145,232



122,775



141,336



121,416



137,343



138,032



131,648



144,369



Consolidated NOI 601,438



540,500



618,979



557,161



610,545



579,222



600,302



590,599



NOI attributable to unconsolidated investments(1) 21,827



21,620



21,518



21,725



21,957



22,247



22,031



21,933



NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests(2) (41,574)



(31,283)



(42,559)



(30,962)



(42,356)



(37,212)



(41,035)



(40,341)



Pro rata NOI 581,691



530,837



597,938



547,924



590,146



564,257



581,298



572,191





Non-cash NOI attributable to same store properties (7,912)



(12,614)



(8,566)



(8,459)



(12,726)



(9,668)



(15,764)



(15,328)





NOI attributable to non-same store properties (123,581)



(96,522)



(174,240)



(143,359)



(158,388)



(142,266)



(125,892)



(128,569)





Currency and ownership(3) 603



(4,206)



2,100



(2,703)



2,636



154



832



1,748





Other adjustments(4) (7,420)



12,644



488



11,855



14



(1,580)



(1,878)



(860)



Same store NOI (SSNOI) $ 443,381



$ 430,139



$ 417,720



$ 405,258



$ 421,682



$ 410,897



$ 438,596



$ 429,182









































Seniors housing operating $ 222,141



$ 215,689



$ 202,852



$ 196,333



$ 205,982



$ 200,325



$ 194,101



$ 191,170



Seniors housing triple-net 88,856



85,405



88,230



85,070



90,443



87,446



91,091



88,530



Outpatient medical 84,847



82,962



85,487



83,529



84,004



82,872



74,677



73,031



Health System —



—



—



—



—



—



35,795



35,307



Long-term/post-acute care 47,537



46,083



41,151



40,326



41,253



40,254



42,932



41,144





Total SSNOI

$ 443,381



$ 430,139



$ 417,720



$ 405,258



$ 421,682



$ 410,897



$ 438,596



$ 429,182











































































Average

Seniors Housing Operating 3.0 %





3.3 %





2.8 %





1.5 %

2.7 %

Seniors Housing Triple-net 4.0 %





3.7 %





3.4 %





2.9 %

3.5 %

Outpatient Medical 2.3 %





2.3 %





1.4 %





2.3 %

2.1 %

Hospital System n/a







n/a







n/a







1.4 %

1.4 %

Long-Term/Post-Acute Care 3.2 %





2.0 %





2.5 %





4.3 %

3.0 %



Total SSNOI growth

3.1 %





3.1 %





2.6 %





2.2 %

2.8 %







































Note : (1) Represents Welltower's interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the minority partner.

(2) Represents minority partners' interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the majority partner.

(3) Includes adjustments to reflect consistent property ownership percentages and foreign currency exchange rates for properties in the U.K. and Canada.

(4) Includes other adjustments as described in the respective Supplements.



Reconciliation of SHO SS REVPOR Growth













Exhibit 5

(dollars in thousands, except SHO SS REVPOR)











United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Total



Three Months Ended December 31,



2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

Consolidated SHO revenues $ 666,566



$ 635,783



$ 80,470



$ 85,203



$ 114,579



$ 112,472



$ 861,615



$ 833,458



Unconsolidated SHO revenues

attributable to WELL(1) 23,519



22,511



—



—



20,422



21,607



43,941



44,118



SHO revenues attributable to

noncontrolling interests(2) (39,058)



(40,528)



(6,568)



(7,622)



(25,574)



(25,023)



(71,200)



(73,173)



SHO pro rata revenues(3) 651,027



617,766



73,902



77,581



109,427



109,056



834,356



804,403



Non-cash revenues on same store

properties (620)



(659)



(19)



—



—



—



(639)



(659)



Revenues attributable to non-same store

properties (222,486)



(168,873)



(13,278)



(13,313)



(4,431)



(2,759)



(240,195)



(184,945)



Currency and ownership adjustments(4) 5,272



—



1,114



1,075



450



322



6,836



1,397



Other normalizing adjustments(5) 386



(1,800)



(394)



4



—



—



(8)



(1,796)



SHO SS revenues(6) $ 433,579



$ 446,434



$ 61,325



$ 65,347



$ 105,446



$ 106,619



$ 600,350



$ 618,400



Avg. occupied units/month(7) 20,227



20,133



2,489



2,553



12,883



12,756



35,599



35,442



SHO SS REVPOR(8) $ 7,087



$ 7,331



$ 8,146



$ 8,462



$ 2,706



$ 2,763



$ 5,576



$ 5,769



SS REVPOR YOY growth



3.4 %





3.9 %





2.1 %





3.5 %



































Note : (1) Represents Welltower's interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the minority partner.

(2) Represents minority partners' interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the majority partner.

(3) Represents SHO revenues at Welltower pro rata ownership.

(4) Includes where appropriate adjustments to reflect consistent property ownership percentages, to translate Canadian properties at a USD/CAD rate of 1.32 and to translate UK properties at a GBP/USD rate of 1.31.

(5) Represents aggregate normalizing adjustments which are individually less than .50% of SSNOI growth.

(6) Represents SS SHO revenues at Welltower pro rata ownership.

(7) Represents average occupied units for SS properties on a pro rata basis.

(8) Represents pro rata SS average revenues generated per occupied room per month.



