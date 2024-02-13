Welltower Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) today announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Recent Highlights

Reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.15 per diluted share

per diluted share Reported quarterly normalized funds from operations ("FFO") attributable to common stockholders of $0.96 per diluted share, an increase of 15.7% over the prior year

per diluted share, an increase of 15.7% over the prior year Reported total portfolio year-over-year same store NOI ("SSNOI") growth of 12.5%, driven by SSNOI growth in our Seniors Housing Operating ("SHO") portfolio of 23.7%

SHO portfolio year-over-year same store ("SS") revenue increased 9.7% in the fourth quarter, with 330 basis points ("bps") of year-over-year average occupancy growth

SHO portfolio year-over-year SSNOI margin expanded by 290 bps driven primarily by strong Revenue per Occupied Room ("RevPOR" or "Unit Revenue") growth which continued to meaningfully outpace Expense per Occupied Room ("ExpPOR" or "Unit Expense") growth

During the fourth quarter, we completed $3.0 billion of pro rata gross investments, including $2.8 billion in acquisitions and loan funding and $277 million in development funding

of pro rata gross investments, including in acquisitions and loan funding and in development funding As of December 31, 2023 , we had approximately $6.1 billion of available liquidity inclusive of $2.1 billion of available cash and restricted cash and full capacity under our $4.0 billion line of credit

Annual Highlights

Reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.66 per diluted share

per diluted share Reported annual normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders of $3.64 per diluted share

per diluted share Reported total portfolio year-over-year average SSNOI growth of 12.6%, driven by SSNOI growth in our SHO portfolio of 24.4%

Completed $5.9 billion of pro rata gross investments during 2023, including property acquisitions at substantial discounts to replacement cost and highly-structured debt and equity investments with significant downside protection

of pro rata gross investments during 2023, including property acquisitions at substantial discounts to replacement cost and highly-structured debt and equity investments with significant downside protection Improved net debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 5.03x at December 31, 2023 from 6.31x at December 31, 2022

from 6.31x at Announced dissolution of joint ventures with Revera and Chartwell, representing key milestones in our seven-year contract modernization initiative and driving regional density and improved operator alignment across our Canadian portfolio. Additionally, unwound our Outpatient Medical joint venture with Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPIB") through the acquisition of CPPIB's 45% interest in the 10-property portfolio, principally located in Beverly Hills, CA for a pro rata investment of $161 million

for a pro rata investment of Continued to deepen relationships with best-in-class operators including Avery Healthcare, Cogir Management Corporation ("Cogir"), Kisco Senior Living, Legend Senior Living ("Legend"), Oakmont Management Group, StoryPoint Senior Living ("StoryPoint") and Retirement Unlimited, Inc. ("RUI"), in a further expansion of our regional densification strategy

Capital Activity and Liquidity During the fourth quarter, net debt to consolidated enterprise value improved to 20.9% at December 31, 2023 from 29.5% at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter and subsequent to quarter end, we sourced over $3 billion of attractively priced capital, including debt, equity and proceeds from dispositions and loan payoffs to fund accretive capital deployment opportunities and to further strengthen our already robust liquidity profile. We reduced our share of variable rate debt to 8.7% as of December 31, 2023 from 16.0% as of December 31, 2022.

Notable Investment Activity Completed During the Quarter In the fourth quarter, we completed $3.0 billion of pro rata gross investments, including $2.8 billion in acquisitions and loan funding and $277 million in development funding. We opened 11 development projects, including partial conversions and expansions, for an aggregate pro rata investment amount of $335 million. Additionally, during the fourth quarter we completed pro rata property dispositions and loan payoffs of $43 million.

Cogir As previously disclosed, we continued to grow our relationship with Cogir, closing on a portfolio of 12 best-in-class senior living communities in Quebec for a pro rata purchase price of $885 million CAD. Cogir will continue to manage the properties in a 95/5 joint venture.

Kayne Anderson Real Estate ("Kayne") Acquisition During the fourth quarter, we acquired a portfolio of ten seniors housing communities for a total purchase price of $469 million from Kayne. The portfolio, with an average age of 11 years, was acquired at a material discount to replacement cost.

Seniors Housing Operating Portfolio Acquisition During the quarter, we expanded our relationship with StoryPoint, Legend and RUI, through the acquisition of eight class-A seniors housing communities from a joint venture between a global real estate investment manager and global financial institution. The portfolio carries an average age of less than four years and was acquired for a total purchase price of $260 million, representing a substantial discount to estimated replacement cost. The seniors housing communities will operate under a RIDEA 4.0 contract and are expected to generate an unlevered IRR in the low double digits.

Quality Senior Living ("QSL") In the fourth quarter, we expanded our relationship with QSL through the acquisition of seven properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. regions for a total purchase price of $195 million.

Other Transactions Additionally during the fourth quarter, we acquired properties totaling $968 million at our share across seniors housing, wellness housing, outpatient medical and long-term/post-acute sectors largely across granular, privately-negotiated, off-market transactions.

Notable Investment Activity Completed During 2023

During 2023, we completed $5.9 billion of pro rata gross investments including $4.8 billion in acquisitions and loan funding and $1.1 billion in development funding. We converted development projects for an aggregate pro rata amount of $908 million. Additionally, during the year we completed pro rata dispositions and loan payoffs of $893 million.

Revera Joint Venture As previously disclosed, during the second quarter we entered into definitive agreements to dissolve our existing Revera joint venture relationship across the U.S., United Kingdom and Canada. The transactions include acquiring the remaining interests in 110 properties from Revera while simultaneously selling interests in 31 properties to Revera. During the second quarter, we closed the U.K. portfolio portion of the transaction and during the third quarter we closed the U.S. portfolio portion. We anticipate closing the remainder of the real estate transaction and operator transitions related to our Canadian portfolio during the first half of 2024 subject to customary closing conditions. The Canadian portfolio consists of 85 properties in a joint venture owned 75% by us and 25% by Revera. As a part of the transaction, we intend to acquire Revera's interest in 71 properties and sell our interests in the remaining 14 properties. Operations for the 71 retained properties have transitioned to new operators. The acquisition and simultaneous dispositions are expected to be largely cash neutral.

Announced Future Investment Activity

Chartwell As previously disclosed, we entered into a mutually beneficial, definitive agreement to dissolve the existing Chartwell joint venture relationship across 39 properties in Canada. In conjunction with the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, we will acquire the remaining interest in 23 high-quality seniors housing properties from Chartwell and other joint venture partners while simultaneously selling our interest in 16 properties to Chartwell. Following the joint venture dissolution, certain properties will be transitioned to Cogir with the remaining properties transitioned to the Welltower/Cogir PLR platform.

Affinity Living Communities ("Affinity") Subsequent to quarter end, we entered into a definitive agreement, which is subject to customary closing conditions, to acquire a portfolio of 25 age-restricted active adult communities for $969 million through a privately negotiated, off-market transaction. The highly-amenitized Affinity branded portfolio encompasses nearly 3,900 units and is largely concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, enabling us to strategically scale the geographic reach of our Wellness Housing portfolio into markets with a projected 5-year 55+ population growth more than 2.5 times higher than the U.S. average. The transaction is expected to be funded through cash and the assumption of $523 million of below market rate debt with an average interest rate of 3.8% and a nine-year weighted average maturity. With the closing of this transaction, Welltower, as the largest owner of moderately priced age-restricted and age-targeted rental housing in the U.S., will significantly expand its market leadership with a total of nearly 25,000 units.

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") We released our 2023 Green Bond Allocation report, highlighting the full allocation of $1.04 billion of net proceeds from the December 2019 and March 2022 green bond issuances to eligible green building projects, including LEED, BREEAM and ENERGY STAR certified properties.

Dividend On February 13, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $0.61 per share. This dividend, which will be paid on March 7, 2024 to stockholders of record as of February 23, 2024, will be our 211th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

Outlook for 2024 We are introducing our 2024 earnings guidance and expect to report net income attributable to common stockholders in a range of $1.21 to $1.37 per diluted share and normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders in a range of $3.94 to $4.10 per diluted share. In preparing our guidance, we have made the following assumptions:

Same Store NOI: We expect average blended SSNOI growth of 8.25% to 11.50%, which is comprised of the following components: Seniors Housing Operating approximately 15% to 21% Seniors Housing Triple-net approximately 2.5% to 4.0% Outpatient Medical approximately 2% to 3% Long-Term/Post-Acute Care approximately 2% to 3%

Investments: Our earnings guidance includes only those acquisitions announced or closed to date. Furthermore, no transitions or restructures beyond those announced to date are included.

General and Administrative Expenses: We anticipate general and administrative expenses to be approximately $195 million to $205 million and stock-based compensation expense to be approximately $37 million .

to and stock-based compensation expense to be approximately . Development: We anticipate funding an additional $819 million of development in 2024 relating to projects underway on December 31, 2023 .

of development in 2024 relating to projects underway on . Dispositions: We expect pro rata disposition proceeds of $1.0 billion at a blended yield of 5.8% in the next twelve months. This includes approximately $950 million of consideration from expected property sales and $78 million of expected proceeds from loan repayments.

at a blended yield of 5.8% in the next twelve months. This includes approximately of consideration from expected property sales and of expected proceeds from loan repayments. Pandemic Relief Funds: Our 2024 earnings guidance does not include the recognition of any pandemic relief funds which may be received during the year. In 2023, we recognized approximately $13 million at our share relating to Provider Relief Funds and similar programs in the United Kingdom and Canada .

Our guidance does not include any additional investments, dispositions or capital transactions beyond those we have announced, nor any other expenses, impairments, unanticipated additions to the loan loss reserve or other additional normalizing items. Please see the Supplemental Reporting Measures section for further discussion and our definition of normalized FFO and SSNOI and Exhibit 3 for a reconciliation of the outlook for net income available to common stockholders to normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders. We will provide additional detail regarding our 2024 outlook and assumptions on the fourth quarter 2023 conference call.

Conference Call Information We have scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss our fourth quarter 2023 results, industry trends and portfolio performance. Telephone access will be available by dialing (888) 340-5024 or (646) 960-0135 (international). For those unable to listen to the call live, a taped rebroadcast will be available beginning two hours after completion of the call through February 21, 2024. To access the rebroadcast, dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 (international). The conference ID number is 8230248. To participate in the webcast, log on to www.welltower.com 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software. Replays will be available for 90 days.

Supplemental Reporting Measures We believe that net income and net income attributable to common stockholders ("NICS"), as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), are the most appropriate earnings measurements. However, we consider funds from operations ("FFO"), normalized FFO, net operating income ("NOI"), same store NOI ("SSNOI"), revenue per occupied room ("RevPOR"), same store RevPOR ("SS RevPOR"), expense per occupied room ("ExpPOR"), same store ExpPOR ("SS ExpPOR"), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be useful supplemental measures of our operating performance. Excluding EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, these supplemental measures are disclosed on our pro rata ownership basis. Pro rata amounts are derived by reducing consolidated amounts for minority partners' noncontrolling ownership interests and adding our minority ownership share of unconsolidated amounts. We do not control unconsolidated investments. While we consider pro rata disclosures useful, they may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of our joint venture arrangements and should be used with caution.

Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with U.S. GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time as evidenced by the provision for depreciation. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient. In response, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") created FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs that excludes historical cost depreciation from net income. FFO attributable to common stockholders, as defined by NAREIT, means net income attributable to common stockholders, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate and impairments of depreciable assets, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated entities and noncontrolling interests. Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders represents FFO attributable to common stockholders adjusted for certain items detailed in Exhibit 2. We believe that normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders is a useful supplemental measure of operating performance because investors and equity analysts may use this measure to compare the operating performance of Welltower between periods or as compared to other REITs or other companies on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated and/or incalculable items.

We define NOI as total revenues, including tenant reimbursements, less property operating expenses. Property operating expenses represent costs associated with managing, maintaining and servicing tenants for our properties. These expenses include, but are not limited to, property-related payroll and benefits, property management fees paid to managers, marketing, housekeeping, food service, maintenance, utilities, property taxes and insurance. General and administrative expenses represent general overhead costs that are unrelated to property operations and unallocable to the properties. These expenses include, but are not limited to, payroll and benefits related to corporate employees, professional services, office expenses and depreciation of corporate fixed assets. SSNOI is used to evaluate the operating performance of our properties using a consistent population which controls for changes in the composition of our portfolio. As used herein, same store is generally defined as those revenue-generating properties in the portfolio for the relevant year-over-year reporting periods. Acquisitions and development conversions are included in the same store amounts five full quarters after acquisition or being placed into service. Land parcels, loans and sub-leases, as well as any properties sold or classified as held for sale during the period, are excluded from the same store amounts. Redeveloped properties (including major refurbishments of a Seniors Housing Operating property where 20% or more of units are simultaneously taken out of commission for 30 days or more or Outpatient Medical properties undergoing a change in intended use) are excluded from the same store amounts until five full quarters post completion of the redevelopment. Properties undergoing operator transitions and/or segment transitions are also excluded from the same store amounts until five full quarters post completion of the operator transition or segment transition. In addition, properties significantly impacted by force majeure, acts of God or other extraordinary adverse events are excluded from same store amounts until five full quarters after the properties are placed back into service. SSNOI excludes non-cash NOI and includes adjustments to present consistent property ownership percentages and to translate Canadian properties and UK properties using a consistent exchange rate. Normalizers include adjustments that in management's opinion are appropriate in considering SSNOI, a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure. None of these adjustments, which may increase or decrease SSNOI, are reflected in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Significant normalizers (defined as any that individually exceed 0.50% of SSNOI growth per property type) are separately disclosed and explained. We believe NOI and SSNOI provide investors relevant and useful information because they measure the operating performance of our properties at the property level on an unleveraged basis. We use NOI and SSNOI to make decisions about resource allocations and to assess the property level performance of our properties. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for SSNOI on a combined basis or by property type is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

RevPOR represents the average revenues generated per occupied room per month and ExpPOR represents the average expenses per occupied room per month at our Seniors Housing Operating properties. These metrics are calculated as our pro rata version of total resident fees and services revenues or property operating expenses from the income statement, divided by average monthly occupied room days. SS RevPOR and SS ExpPOR are used to evaluate the RevPOR and ExpPOR performance of our properties under a consistent population, which eliminates changes in the composition of our portfolio. They are based on the same pool of properties used for SSNOI and includes any revenue or expense normalizations used for SSNOI. We use RevPOR, ExpPOR, SS RevPOR and SS ExpPOR to evaluate the revenue-generating capacity and profit potential of our Seniors Housing Operating portfolio independent of fluctuating occupancy rates. They are also used in comparison against industry and competitor statistics, if known, to evaluate the quality of our Seniors Housing Operating portfolio.

We measure our credit strength both in terms of leverage ratios and coverage ratios. The leverage ratios indicate how much of our balance sheet capitalization is related to long-term debt, net of cash and restricted cash. We expect to maintain capitalization ratios and coverage ratios sufficient to maintain a capital structure consistent with our current profile. The ratios are based on EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings (net income per income statement) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding unconsolidated entities and including adjustments for stock-based compensation expense, provision for loan losses, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt, gains/losses/impairments on properties, gains/losses on derivatives and financial instruments, other expenses, other impairment charges and other adjustments deemed appropriate in management's opinion. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, along with net income, are important supplemental measures because they provide additional information to assess and evaluate the performance of our operations. Our leverage ratios include net debt to Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt is defined as total long-term debt, excluding operating lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. Consolidated enterprise value represents the sum of net debt, the fair market value of our common stock and noncontrolling interests.

Our supplemental reporting measures and similarly entitled financial measures are widely used by investors, equity and debt analysts and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our management uses these financial measures to facilitate internal and external comparisons to historical operating results and in making operating decisions. Additionally, they are utilized by the Board of Directors to evaluate management. The supplemental reporting measures do not represent net income or cash flow provided from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of profitability or liquidity. Finally, the supplemental reporting measures, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly entitled items reported by other real estate investment trusts or other companies. Please see the exhibits for reconciliations of supplemental reporting measures and the supplemental information package for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which is available on Welltower's website (www.welltower.com), for information and reconciliations of additional supplemental reporting measures.

About Welltower Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com. We routinely post important information on our website at www.welltower.com in the "Investors" section, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on our website under the heading "Investors". Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website in addition to following our press releases, public conference calls and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information on our website is not incorporated by reference in this press release, and our web address is included as an inactive textual reference only.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When Welltower uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "pro forma," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, Welltower is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Welltower's actual results to differ materially from Welltower's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the status of the economy; the status of capital markets, including availability and cost of capital; issues facing the health care industry, including compliance with, and changes to, regulations and payment policies, responding to government investigations and punitive settlements and operators'/tenants' difficulty in cost effectively obtaining and maintaining adequate liability and other insurance; changes in financing terms; competition within the health care and seniors housing industries; negative developments in the operating results or financial condition of operators/tenants, including, but not limited to, their ability to pay rent and repay loans; Welltower's ability to transition or sell properties with profitable results; the failure to make new investments or acquisitions as and when anticipated; natural disasters, health emergencies (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and other acts of God affecting Welltower's properties; Welltower's ability to re-lease space at similar rates as vacancies occur; Welltower's ability to timely reinvest sale proceeds at similar rates to assets sold; operator/tenant or joint venture partner bankruptcies or insolvencies; the cooperation of joint venture partners; government regulations affecting Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and operational requirements; liability or contract claims by or against operators/tenants; unanticipated difficulties and/or expenditures relating to future investments or acquisitions; environmental laws affecting Welltower's properties; changes in rules or practices governing Welltower's financial reporting; the movement of U.S. and foreign currency exchange rates; Welltower's ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT; key management personnel recruitment and retention; and other risks described in Welltower's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Welltower undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Welltower Inc. Financial Exhibits

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)



December 31,



2023

2022 Assets







Real estate investments:







Land and land improvements

$ 4,697,824

$ 4,249,834 Buildings and improvements

37,796,553

33,651,336 Acquired lease intangibles

2,166,470

1,945,458 Real property held for sale, net of accumulated depreciation

372,883

133,058 Construction in progress

1,304,441

1,021,080 Less accumulated depreciation and intangible amortization

(9,274,814)

(8,075,733) Net real property owned

37,063,357

32,925,033 Right of use assets, net

350,969

323,942 Real estate loans receivable, net of credit allowance

1,361,587

890,844 Net real estate investments

38,775,913

34,139,819 Other assets:







Investments in unconsolidated entities

1,636,531

1,499,790 Goodwill

68,321

68,321 Cash and cash equivalents

1,993,646

631,681 Restricted cash

82,437

90,611 Straight-line rent receivable

443,800

322,173 Receivables and other assets

1,011,518

1,140,838 Total other assets

5,236,253

3,753,414 Total assets

$ 44,012,166

$ 37,893,233









Liabilities and equity







Liabilities:







Unsecured credit facility and commercial paper

$ —

$ — Senior unsecured notes

13,552,222

12,437,273 Secured debt

2,183,327

2,110,815 Lease liabilities

383,230

415,824 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,521,660

1,535,325 Total liabilities

17,640,439

16,499,237 Redeemable noncontrolling interests

290,605

384,443 Equity:







Common stock

565,894

491,919 Capital in excess of par value

32,741,949

26,742,750 Treasury stock

(111,578)

(111,001) Cumulative net income

9,145,044

8,804,950 Cumulative dividends

(16,773,773)

(15,514,097) Accumulated other comprehensive income

(163,160)

(119,707) Total Welltower Inc. stockholders' equity

25,404,376

20,294,814 Noncontrolling interests

676,746

714,739 Total equity

26,081,122

21,009,553 Total liabilities and equity

$ 44,012,166

$ 37,893,233

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)







(in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:



















Resident fees and services

$ 1,262,862

$ 1,100,671

$ 4,753,804

$ 4,173,711



Rental income

404,068

372,002

1,556,073

1,451,786



Interest income

51,019

36,646

168,354

150,571



Other income

31,826

9,212

159,764

84,547



Total revenues

1,749,775

1,518,531

6,637,995

5,860,615 Expenses:



















Property operating expenses

1,036,078

938,838

3,947,776

3,558,770



Depreciation and amortization

380,730

342,286

1,401,101

1,310,368



Interest expense

154,574

140,391

607,846

529,519



General and administrative expenses

44,327

41,319

179,091

150,390



Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

(7,215)

258

(2,120)

8,334



Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

—

87

7

680



Provision for loan losses, net

2,517

10,469

9,809

10,320



Impairment of assets

14,994

13,146

36,097

17,502



Other expenses

36,307

24,954

108,341

101,670



Total expenses

1,662,312

1,511,748

6,287,948

5,687,553 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



















and other items

87,463

6,783

350,047

173,062 Income tax (expense) benefit

4,768

4,088

(6,364)

(7,247) Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities

(2,008)

(4,650)

(53,442)

(21,290) Gain (loss) on real estate dispositions, net

(1,783)

(4,423)

67,898

16,043 Income (loss) from continuing operations

88,440

1,798

358,139

160,568

















Net income (loss)

88,440

1,798

358,139

160,568 Less:

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

4,529

5,526

18,045

19,354 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 83,911

$ (3,728)

$ 340,094

$ 141,214 Average number of common shares outstanding:



















Basic

548,892

483,305

515,629

462,185



Diluted

552,380

483,305

518,701

465,158 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share:



















Basic

$ 0.15

$ (0.01)

$ 0.66

$ 0.31



Diluted(2)

$ 0.15

$ (0.01)

$ 0.66

$ 0.30 Common dividends per share

$ 0.61

$ 0.61

$ 2.44

$ 2.44





















(1) Includes amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests. (2) Includes adjustment to the numerator for income (loss) attributable to OP Units and DownREIT Units.

FFO Reconciliations













Exhibit 1

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 83,911

$ (3,728)

$ 340,094

$ 141,214

Depreciation and amortization

380,730

342,286

1,401,101

1,310,368

Impairments and losses (gains) on real estate dispositions, net

16,777

17,569

(31,801)

1,459

Noncontrolling interests(1)

(11,436)

(13,989)

(46,393)

(56,529)

Unconsolidated entities(2)

21,877

15,847

100,226

81,560

NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders

491,859

357,985

1,763,227

1,478,072

Normalizing items, net(3)

37,760

46,247

122,317

80,198

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 529,619

$ 404,232

$ 1,885,544

$ 1,558,270



























Average diluted common shares outstanding



















For net income (loss) purposes

552,380

483,305

518,701

465,158



For FFO purposes

552,380

486,419

518,701

465,158



























Per diluted share data attributable to common stockholders:



















Net income (loss)(4)

$ 0.15

$ (0.01)

$ 0.66

$ 0.30



NAREIT FFO

$ 0.89

$ 0.74

$ 3.40

$ 3.18



Normalized FFO

$ 0.96

$ 0.83

$ 3.64

$ 3.35



























Normalized FFO Payout Ratio:



















Dividends per common share

$ 0.61

$ 0.61

$ 2.44

$ 2.44



Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share

$ 0.96

$ 0.83

$ 3.64

$ 3.35





Normalized FFO payout ratio

64 %

73 %

67 %

73 %



























Other items:(5)

















Net straight-line rent and above/below market rent amortization(6)

$ (39,296)

$ (26,539)

$ (135,356)

$ (106,496)

Non-cash interest expenses(7)

7,609

6,167

27,252

21,805

Recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements, and lease commissions

(71,726)

(62,122)

(199,359)

(179,133)

Stock-based compensation

8,418

6,569

36,611

26,027





(1) Represents noncontrolling interests' share of net FFO adjustments.

(2) Represents Welltower's share of net FFO adjustments from unconsolidated entities.

(3) See Exhibit 2.

(4) Includes adjustment to the numerator for income (loss) attributable to OP Units and DownREIT Units.

(5) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and including Welltower's share of unconsolidated entities.

(6) Excludes normalized other impairment (see Exhibit 2).

(7) Excludes normalized foreign currency loss (gain) (see Exhibit 2).







Normalizing Items





Exhibit 2

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022

Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

$ (7,215) (1) $ 258

$ (2,120)

$ 8,334

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

—

87

7

680

Provision for loan losses, net

2,517 (2) 10,469

9,809

10,320

Income tax benefits

(6,731) (3) (6,784)

(6,977)

(6,784)

Other impairment

4,333 (4) —

16,642

(620)

Other expenses

36,307 (5) 24,954

108,341

101,670

Leasehold interest termination

—

—

(65,485)

(64,854)

Casualty losses, net of recoveries

1,038 (6) 7,377

10,107

10,391

Foreign currency loss (gain)

(1,139) (7) (1,090)

(1,629)

2,787

Normalizing items attributable to noncontrolling interests and unconsolidated entities, net

8,650 (8) 10,976

53,622

18,274

Net normalizing items

$ 37,760

$ 46,247

$ 122,317

$ 80,198





















Average diluted common shares outstanding

552,380

486,419

518,701

465,158

Net normalizing items per diluted share

$ 0.07

$ 0.10

$ 0.24

$ 0.17





















(1) Primarily related to mark-to-market of the equity warrants received as part of the Safanad/HC-One transactions.

(2) Primarily related to reserves for loan losses under the current expected credit losses accounting standard.

(3) Primarily related to the release of valuation allowances.

(4) Represents the write off of straight-line rent receivable balances relating to leases placed on cash recognition.

(5) Primarily related to non-capitalizable transaction costs and expenses associated with operator transitions.

(6) Primarily relates to casualty losses net of any insurance recoveries.

(7) Primarily relates to foreign currency gains and losses related to accrued interest on intercompany loans and third party debt denominated in a foreign currency.

(8) Primarily related to hypothetical liquidation at book value adjustments related to in substance real estate investments.



Outlook Reconciliation: Year Ending December 31, 2024 Exhibit 3

(in millions, except per share data)

Current Outlook





Low

High

FFO Reconciliation:







Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 694

$ 785

Impairments and losses (gains) on real estate dispositions, net(1,2) (78)

(78)

Depreciation and amortization(1) 1,636

1,636

NAREIT FFO and Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders 2,252

2,343













Diluted per share data attributable to common stockholders:







Net income $ 1.21

$ 1.37

NAREIT FFO and Normalized FFO $ 3.94

$ 4.10













Other items: (1)







Net straight-line rent and above/below market rent amortization $ (138)

$ (138)

Non-cash interest expenses 36

36

Recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements, and lease commissions (226)

(226)

Stock-based compensation 39

39







(1) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and Welltower's share of unconsolidated entities.

(2) Includes estimated gains on projected dispositions.



SSNOI Reconciliations























Exhibit 4

(in thousands) Three Months Ended







March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,







2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) $ 28,635

$ 65,751

$ 106,342

$ 95,672

$ 134,722

$ (2,653)

$ 88,440

$ 1,798

Loss (gain) on real estate dispositions, net (747)

(22,934)

2,168

3,532

(71,102)

(1,064)

1,783

4,423

Loss (income) from unconsolidated entities 7,071

2,884

40,332

7,058

4,031

6,698

2,008

4,650

Income tax expense (benefit) 3,045

5,013

3,503

3,065

4,584

3,257

(4,768)

(4,088)

Other expenses 22,745

26,069

11,069

35,166

38,220

15,481

36,307

24,954

Impairment of assets 12,629

—

1,086

—

7,388

4,356

14,994

13,146

Provision for loan losses, net 777

(804)

2,456

165

4,059

490

2,517

10,469

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 5

(12)

1

603

1

2

—

87

Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net 930

2,578

1,280

(1,407)

2,885

6,905

(7,215)

258

General and administrative expenses 44,371

37,706

44,287

36,554

46,106

34,811

44,327

41,319

Depreciation and amortization 339,112

304,088

341,945

310,295

339,314

353,699

380,730

342,286

Interest expense 144,403

121,696

152,337

127,750

156,532

139,682

154,574

140,391

Consolidated NOI 602,976

542,035

706,806

618,453

666,740

561,664

713,697

579,693

NOI attributable to unconsolidated investments(1) 26,354

20,142

25,150

23,648

29,488

27,374

30,785

24,950

NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests(2) (25,057)

(34,999)

(24,262)

(82,804)

(22,838)

(27,236)

(22,402)

(27,523)

Pro rata NOI 604,273

527,178

707,694

559,297

673,390

561,802

722,080

577,120



Non-cash NOI attributable to same store properties (19,694)

(13,669)

(15,671)

(18,162)

(14,036)

(16,045)

(10,999)

(17,233)



NOI attributable to non-same store properties (144,558)

(106,506)

(242,710)

(133,593)

(190,461)

(134,532)

(243,171)

(148,387)



Currency and ownership(3) (576)

(4,787)

(1,738)

(1,713)

(1,513)

2,746

(992)

4,456



Other adjustments(4) 4,558

(2,123)

(3,378)

(11,603)

(1,489)

(5,758)

458

(362)

Same Store NOI (SSNOI) $ 444,003

$ 400,093

$ 444,197

$ 394,226

$ 465,891

$ 408,213

$ 467,376

$ 415,594







































Seniors Housing Operating $ 216,304

$ 175,325

$ 217,863

$ 175,416

$ 238,882

$ 189,440

$ 237,948

$ 192,324

Seniors Housing Triple-net 94,408

94,203

93,575

90,740

89,929

86,573

90,599

88,689

Outpatient Medical 109,983

108,201

113,097

109,547

117,217

113,344

118,912

115,643

Long-Term/Post-Acute Care 23,308

22,364

19,662

18,523

19,863

18,856

19,917

18,938



Total SSNOI

$ 444,003

$ 400,093

$ 444,197

$ 394,226

$ 465,891

$ 408,213

$ 467,376

$ 415,594









































































Average

Seniors Housing Operating 23.4 %





24.2 %





26.1 %





23.7 %

24.4 %

Seniors Housing Triple-net 0.2 %





3.1 %





3.9 %





2.2 %

2.4 %

Outpatient Medical 1.6 %





3.2 %





3.4 %





2.8 %

2.8 %

Long-Term/Post-Acute Care 4.2 %





6.1 %





5.3 %





5.2 %

5.2 %



Total SSNOI growth

11.0 %





12.7 %





14.1 %





12.5 %

12.6 %







































Note: (1) Represents Welltower's interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the minority partner.



(2) Represents minority partners' interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the majority partner.



(3) Includes adjustments to reflect consistent property ownership percentages and foreign currency exchange rates for properties in the U.K. and Canada.



(4) Includes other adjustments described in the accompanying Supplements.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Exhibit 5

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended











December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Net income (loss)

$ 88,440

$ 1,798

Interest expense

154,574

140,391

Income tax expense (benefit)

(4,768)

(4,088)

Depreciation and amortization

380,730

342,286

EBITDA

618,976

480,387

Loss (income) from unconsolidated entities

2,008

4,650

Stock-based compensation

8,418

6,569

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

—

87

Loss (gain) on real estate dispositions, net

1,783

4,423

Impairment of assets

14,994

13,146

Provision for loan losses, net

2,517

10,469

Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

(7,215)

258

Other expenses

36,307

24,954

Casualty losses, net of recoveries

1,038

7,377

Other impairment(1)

4,333

—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 683,159

$ 552,320













Total debt(2)

$ 15,815,226

$ 14,661,552

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,076,083)

(722,292)

Net debt

$ 13,739,143

$ 13,939,260













Adjusted EBITDA annualized

$ 2,732,636

$ 2,209,280

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio

5.03 x

6.31 x















(1) Represents the write off of straight-line rent receivable balances for leases placed on cash recognition.

(2) Amounts include unamortized premiums/discounts, other fair value adjustments and financing lease liabilities. Excludes operating lease liabilities related to ASC 842 of $303,553,000 and $302,360,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.





















Net Debt to Consolidated Enterprise Value





Exhibit 6

(in thousands, except share price)











December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Common shares outstanding

564,241

490,509

Period end share price

$ 90.17

$ 65.55

Common equity market capitalization

$ 50,877,611

$ 32,152,865













Net debt

$ 13,739,143

$ 13,939,260















Noncontrolling interests(1)

967,351

1,099,182

Consolidated enterprise value

$ 65,584,105

$ 47,191,307

Net debt to consolidated enterprise value

20.9 %

29.5 %















(1) Includes amounts attributable to both redeemable noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests as reflected on our consolidated balance sheets.

















SOURCE Welltower Inc.