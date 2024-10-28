Welltower Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Recent Highlights

Reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.73 per diluted share

per diluted share Reported quarterly normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders of $1.11 per diluted share, an increase of 20.7% over the prior year

per diluted share, an increase of 20.7% over the prior year Reported total portfolio year-over-year same store NOI ("SSNOI") growth of 12.6%, driven by SSNOI growth in our Seniors Housing Operating ("SHO") portfolio of 23.0%

SHO portfolio year-over-year same store revenue increased 8.9% in the third quarter, driven by 310 basis points ("bps") of year-over-year average occupancy growth and Revenue Per Occupied Room ("RevPOR") growth of 4.9%

SHO portfolio year-over-year SSNOI margin expanded by 300 bps in the third quarter driven primarily by strong RevPOR growth, which continued to meaningfully outpace Expense per Occupied Room ("ExpPOR") growth

During the third quarter, we completed $2.4 billion of pro rata gross investments, including $2.2 billion in acquisitions and loan funding and $203 million in development funding

of pro rata gross investments, including in acquisitions and loan funding and in development funding Since the beginning of the year, we have closed or have definitive agreements to close $6.1 billion in pro rata acquisitions and loan funding

in pro rata acquisitions and loan funding Improved net debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 3.73x at September 30, 2024 from 5.14x at September 30, 2023

from 5.14x at As of September 30, 2024 , we had approximately $8.8 billion of available liquidity inclusive of $3.8 billion of available cash and restricted cash and full capacity under our $5.0 billion line of credit

, we had approximately of available liquidity inclusive of of available cash and restricted cash and full capacity under our line of credit As previously announced, the Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend per share, reflecting our solid financial performance, low payout ratio owing to outsized levels of cash flow growth and the Board's confidence in the Company's strong growth prospects going forward

Capital Activity and Liquidity

Liquidity Update During the third quarter, net debt to consolidated enterprise value improved to 13.1% as of September 30, 2024 from 20.9% as of December 31, 2023. We sourced over $3.6 billion of attractively priced capital, including the assumption of below-market debt, issuance of exchangeable debt, equity and proceeds from dispositions and loan repayments to fund accretive capital deployment opportunities and to further strengthen our already robust liquidity profile. As of September 30, 2024, our share of variable rate debt was approximately 5.6%.

Expanded Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility As previously reported, in July we closed on an expanded $5.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility, which replaced our $4.0 billion existing line of credit. The new facility is comprised of a $3.0 billion revolving line of credit maturing in June 2028 that can be extended for an additional year and a $2.0 billion revolving line of credit maturing in June 2029. The revolving lines of credit will bear interest at a borrowing rate of 72.5 bps over the adjusted SOFR rate and an annual facility fee of 12.5 bps.

Exchangeable Senior Unsecured Notes Issuance In July, Welltower OP issued $1,035,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.125% exchangeable senior unsecured notes maturing July 15, 2029 (the "Exchangeable Notes") unless earlier exchanged, purchased or redeemed. The Exchangeable Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year.

Notable Portfolio Activity

In the third quarter, we completed $2.4 billion of pro rata gross investments, including $2.2 billion in acquisitions and loan funding and $203 million in development funding. We opened nine development projects, including partial conversions and expansions, for an aggregate pro rata investment amount of $294 million. Additionally, during the third quarter we completed pro rata property dispositions and loan repayments of $384 million.

Affinity Living Communities As previously announced, we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of 25 age-restricted active adult communities for $969 million through a privately negotiated, off-market transaction. During the quarter, we acquired 20 properties for approximately $691 million spread across two tranches, with the last tranche expected to close by the end of the year.

Triple-net to Seniors Housing Operating Transitions During the second and third quarters, we reached agreements to convert 52 triple-net leased properties to Seniors Housing Operating (RIDEA) structures, allowing us to directly participate in the underlying cash flow growth of the communities. The transition to highly-aligned RIDEA 4.0 structures will deepen our partnership with several leading managers, build on success within their existing portfolios, and ensure that both Welltower and our partners benefit from the communities' future growth potential. During the third quarter, we completed the conversion of 41 of these properties.

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")

We received the GRESB Green Star recognition for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting our achievement of performing above the industry average in energy performance, social commitments and governance practices.

Dividend On October 28, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $0.67 per share. This dividend, which will be paid on November 21, 2024 to stockholders of record as of November 13, 2024, will be our 214th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

Outlook for 2024 Net income attributable to common stockholders guidance has been revised to a range of $1.75 to $1.81 per diluted share from the previous range of $1.52 to $1.60 per diluted share. We increased the guidance range of full year normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders to a range of $4.27 to $4.33 per diluted share from the previous range of $4.13 to $4.21 per diluted share. In preparing our guidance, we have updated or confirmed the following assumptions:

Same Store NOI: We expect average blended SSNOI growth of 11.5% to 13.0%, which is comprised of the following components: Seniors Housing Operating approximately 22.0% to 24.0% Seniors Housing Triple-net approximately 4.0% to 5.0% Outpatient Medical approximately 2.0% to 3.0% Long-Term/Post-Acute Care approximately 2.0% to 3.0%

Investments: Our earnings guidance includes only those acquisitions announced or closed to date. Furthermore, no transitions or restructures beyond those announced to date are included.

General and Administrative Expenses: We anticipate general and administrative expenses to be approximately $205 million to $211 million and stock-based compensation expense to be approximately $40 million , exclusive of approximately $33.5 million of expected expense related to the Special Performance Option Awards and the 2022-2025 OPP Awards.

to and stock-based compensation expense to be approximately , exclusive of approximately of expected expense related to the Special Performance Option Awards and the 2022-2025 OPP Awards. Development: We anticipate funding an additional $247 million of development in 2024 relating to projects underway as of September 30, 2024 .

of development in 2024 relating to projects underway as of . Dispositions: We expect pro rata disposition proceeds of $899 million at a blended yield of 8.4% in the next twelve months. This includes approximately $790 million of consideration from expected property sales and $109 million of expected proceeds from loan repayments.

at a blended yield of 8.4% in the next twelve months. This includes approximately of consideration from expected property sales and of expected proceeds from loan repayments. Pandemic Relief Funds: Our initial 2024 earnings guidance did not include the recognition of any pandemic relief funds which may be received during the year. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , we recognized approximately $2 million at our share related to Provider Relief Funds and similar programs in the United Kingdom and Canada . Our updated guidance does not include any additional funds in 2024. In 2023, we recognized approximately $13 million at our share relating to Provider Relief Funds and similar programs in the United Kingdom and Canada .

Our guidance does not include any additional investments, dispositions or capital transactions, nor any other expenses, impairments, unanticipated additions to the loan loss reserve or other additional normalizing items beyond those disclosed. Please see the Supplemental Reporting Measures section for further discussion and our definition of normalized FFO and SSNOI and Exhibit 3 for a reconciliation of the outlook for net income available to common stockholders to normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders. We will provide additional detail regarding our 2024 outlook and assumptions on the third quarter 2024 conference call.

Welltower Inc.

Financial Exhibits

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)



September 30,



2024

2023 Assets







Real estate investments:







Land and land improvements

$ 5,075,391

$ 4,373,058 Buildings and improvements

40,646,767

35,010,855 Acquired lease intangibles

2,268,889

1,961,799 Real property held for sale, net of accumulated depreciation

110,689

355,380 Construction in progress

1,374,996

1,338,076 Less accumulated depreciation and intangible amortization

(10,276,509)

(8,868,627) Net real property owned

39,200,223

34,170,541 Right of use assets, net

358,160

338,693 Investments in sales-type leases, net

469,260

— Real estate loans receivable, net of credit allowance

1,840,453

1,181,265 Net real estate investments

41,868,096

35,690,499 Other assets:







Investments in unconsolidated entities

1,742,836

1,568,096 Goodwill

68,321

68,321 Cash and cash equivalents

3,564,942

2,582,037 Restricted cash

219,466

104,674 Straight-line rent receivable

518,387

405,154 Receivables and other assets

971,650

1,235,921 Total other assets

7,085,602

5,964,203 Total assets

$ 48,953,698

$ 41,654,702









Liabilities and equity







Liabilities:







Unsecured credit facility and commercial paper

$ —

$ — Senior unsecured notes

13,295,096

13,453,985 Secured debt

2,468,527

2,380,253 Lease liabilities

392,360

365,115 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,733,712

1,636,730 Total liabilities

17,889,695

17,836,083 Redeemable noncontrolling interests

270,182

244,793 Equity:







Common stock

620,107

533,918 Capital in excess of par value

37,949,035

30,056,076 Treasury stock

(114,876)

(112,313) Cumulative net income

9,976,753

9,061,133 Cumulative dividends

(17,901,600)

(16,435,416) Accumulated other comprehensive income

(195,138)

(149,362) Total Welltower Inc. stockholders' equity

30,334,281

22,954,036 Noncontrolling interests

459,540

619,790 Total equity

30,793,821

23,573,826 Total liabilities and equity

$ 48,953,698

$ 41,654,702

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)







(in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:

















Resident fees and services

$ 1,511,524

$ 1,199,808

$ 4,265,271

$ 3,490,942

Rental income

430,486

384,507

1,183,949

1,152,005

Interest income

69,046

42,220

185,163

117,335

Other income

44,607

35,478

105,905

127,938

Total revenues

2,055,663

1,662,013

5,740,288

4,888,220 Expenses:

















Property operating expenses

1,212,701

995,273

3,420,911

2,911,698

Depreciation and amortization

403,779

339,314

1,151,687

1,020,371

Interest expense

139,050

156,532

419,792

453,272

General and administrative expenses

77,901

46,106

186,784

134,764

Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

(9,906)

2,885

(18,785)

5,095

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

419

1

2,130

7

Provision for loan losses, net

4,193

4,059

10,370

7,292

Impairment of assets

23,421

7,388

69,146

21,103

Other expenses

20,239

38,220

83,054

72,034

Total expenses

1,871,797

1,589,778

5,325,089

4,625,636 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

















and other items

183,866

72,235

415,199

262,584 Income tax (expense) benefit

4,706

(4,584)

(2,586)

(11,132) Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities

(4,038)

(4,031)

(6,925)

(51,434) Gain (loss) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling interests, net

272,266

71,102

443,416

69,681 Income (loss) from continuing operations

456,800

134,722

849,104

269,699

















Net income (loss)

456,800

134,722

849,104

269,699 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)

6,951

7,252

17,395

13,516 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 449,849

$ 127,470

$ 831,709

$ 256,183 Average number of common shares outstanding:

















Basic

611,290

521,848

595,353

504,420

Diluted

618,306

525,138

600,191

507,353 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share:

















Basic

$ 0.74

$ 0.24

$ 1.40

$ 0.51

Diluted(2)

$ 0.73

$ 0.24

$ 1.39

$ 0.50 Common dividends per share

$ 0.67

$ 0.61

$ 1.89

$ 1.83



















(1) Includes amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests. (2) Includes adjustment to the numerator for income (loss) attributable to OP Units and DownREIT Units.

FFO Reconciliations













Exhibit 1

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,







2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 449,849

$ 127,470

$ 831,709

$ 256,183

Depreciation and amortization

403,779

339,314

1,151,687

1,020,371

Impairments and losses (gains) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling interests, net

(248,845)

(63,714)

(374,270)

(48,578)

Noncontrolling interests(1)

(5,801)

(8,789)

(24,145)

(34,957)

Unconsolidated entities(2)

36,835

24,843

101,312

78,349

NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders

635,817

419,124

1,686,293

1,271,368

Normalizing items, net(3)

52,285

66,404

224,549

84,557

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 688,102

$ 485,528

$ 1,910,842

$ 1,355,925























Average diluted common shares outstanding

618,306

525,138

600,191

507,353























Per diluted share data attributable to common stockholders:



















Net income (loss)(4)

$ 0.73

$ 0.24

$ 1.39

$ 0.50



NAREIT FFO

$ 1.03

$ 0.80

$ 2.81

$ 2.51



Normalized FFO

$ 1.11

$ 0.92

$ 3.18

$ 2.67























Normalized FFO Payout Ratio:



















Dividends per common share

$ 0.67

$ 0.61

$ 1.89

$ 1.83



Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share

$ 1.11

$ 0.92

$ 3.18

$ 2.67



Normalized FFO payout ratio

60 %

66 %

59 %

69 %























Other items:(5)

















Net straight-line rent and above/below market rent amortization(6)

$ (48,093)

$ (32,340)

$ (120,201)

$ (96,060)

Non-cash interest expenses(7)

11,406

7,191

30,604

19,643

Recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements, and lease commissions

(81,196)

(50,026)

(200,160)

(127,633)

Stock-based compensation(8)

9,918

8,578

31,286

28,193





(1) Represents noncontrolling interests' share of net FFO adjustments.

(2) Represents Welltower's share of net FFO adjustments from unconsolidated entities.

(3) See Exhibit 2.

(4) Includes adjustment to the numerator for income (loss) attributable to OP Units and DownREIT Units.

(5) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and including Welltower's share of unconsolidated entities.

(6) Excludes normalized other impairment (see Exhibit 2).

(7) Excludes normalized foreign currency loss (gain) (see Exhibit 2).

(8) Excludes normalized stock compensation expense related to the Special Performance Options and OPP awards (see Exhibit 2).







Normalizing Items







Exhibit 2

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net $ (9,906) (1) $ 2,885

$ (18,785)

$ 5,095

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 419 (2) 1

2,130

7

Provision for loan losses, net 4,193 (3) 4,059

10,370

7,292

Income tax benefits —

—

—

(246)

Other impairment —

12,309

97,674

12,309

Other expenses 20,239 (4) 38,220

83,054

72,034

Leasehold interest termination —

—

—

(65,485)

Special Performance Options and OPP Awards 29,838 (5) —

29,838

—

Casualty losses, net of recoveries 3,224 (6) 1,014

7,335

9,069

Foreign currency loss (gain) (1,766) (7) 82

(1,357)

(490)

Normalizing items attributable to noncontrolling interests and unconsolidated entities, net 6,044 (8) 7,834

14,290

44,972

Net normalizing items $ 52,285

$ 66,404

$ 224,549

$ 84,557



















Average diluted common shares outstanding 618,306

525,138

600,191

507,353

Net normalizing items per diluted share $ 0.08

$ 0.13

$ 0.37

$ 0.17



















(1) Primarily related to mark-to-market of the equity warrants received as part of the Safanad/HC-One transactions.

(2) Primarily related to the closing of the expanded senior unsecured revolving credit facility.

(3) Primarily related to reserves for loan losses under the current expected credit losses accounting standard.

(4) Primarily related to non-capitalizable transaction costs.

(5) Primarily related to true-up accruals from the one-time 2021 Special Performance Option Awards and 2022-2025 Outperformance Program ("OPP") Awards which were

deemed probable this quarter based upon their respective financial metric hurdles. These accruals will be reversed if their respective hurdles are not eventually met.

(6) Primarily relates to casualty losses net of any insurance recoveries.

(7) Primarily relates to foreign currency gains and losses related to accrued interest on intercompany loans and third party debt denominated in a foreign currency.

(8) Primarily relates to hypothetical liquidation at book value adjustments related to in substance real estate investments.



Outlook Reconciliation: Year Ending December 31, 2024 Exhibit 3

(in millions, except per share data)

Prior Outlook

Current Outlook





Low

High

Low

High

FFO Reconciliation:

















Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 918

$ 966

$ 1,067

$ 1,104

Impairments and losses (gains) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling interests, net(1,2)

(249)

(249)

(387)

(387)

Depreciation and amortization(1)

1,650

1,650

1,691

1,691

NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders

2,319

2,367

2,371

2,408

Normalizing items, net(1,3)

172

172

228

228

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 2,491

$ 2,539

$ 2,599

$ 2,636





















Diluted per share data attributable to common stockholders:

















Net income

$ 1.52

$ 1.60

$ 1.75

$ 1.81

NAREIT FFO

$ 3.84

$ 3.92

$ 3.90

$ 3.96

Normalized FFO

$ 4.13

$ 4.21

$ 4.27

$ 4.33





















Other items: (1)

















Net straight-line rent and above/below market rent amortization

$ (144)

$ (144)

$ (159)

$ (159)

Non-cash interest expenses

44

44

45

45

Recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements, and lease commissions

(251)

(251)

(257)

(257)

Stock-based compensation

41

41

41

41







(1) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and Welltower's share of unconsolidated entities.

(2) Includes estimated gains on projected dispositions.

(3) See Exhibit 2. Also includes estimated stock compensation expense related to the one-time 2021 Special Stock Performance Option Awards

and the 2022-2025 OPP Awards for the fourth quarter assuming the performance-based metrics continue to be probable of achievement.



SSNOI Reconciliation









Exhibit 4

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended











September 30,











2024

2023

% growth

Net income (loss)

$ 456,800

$ 134,722





Loss (gain) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling interests, net

(272,266)

(71,102)





Loss (income) from unconsolidated entities

4,038

4,031





Income tax expense (benefit)

(4,706)

4,584





Other expenses

20,239

38,220





Impairment of assets

23,421

7,388





Provision for loan losses, net

4,193

4,059





Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

419

1





Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

(9,906)

2,885





General and administrative expenses

77,901

46,106





Depreciation and amortization

403,779

339,314





Interest expense

139,050

156,532





Consolidated NOI

842,962

666,740





NOI attributable to unconsolidated investments(1)

32,043

29,488





NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests(2)

(17,332)

(22,838)





Pro rata NOI

857,673

673,390





Non-cash NOI attributable to same store properties

(24,835)

(26,713)





NOI attributable to non-same store properties

(290,656)

(165,506)





Currency and ownership adjustments(3)

(2,273)

1,027





Normalizing adjustments, net(4)

1,219

(1,749)





Same Store NOI (SSNOI)

$ 541,128

$ 480,449

12.6 %

















Seniors Housing Operating

278,849

226,714

23.0 %

Seniors Housing Triple-net

76,591

72,412

5.8 %

Outpatient Medical

127,766

125,068

2.2 %

Long-Term/Post-Acute Care

57,922

56,255

3.0 %

Total SSNOI

$ 541,128

$ 480,449

12.6 %



















(1) Represents Welltower's interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the minority partner.

(2) Represents minority partners' interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the majority partner.

(3) Includes adjustments to reflect consistent property ownership percentages and foreign currency exchange rates for properties in the U.K. and Canada.

(4) Includes other adjustments described in the accompanying Supplement.







Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Exhibit 5

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended







September 30,







2024

2023

Net income (loss)

$ 456,800

$ 134,722

Interest expense

139,050

156,532

Income tax expense (benefit)

(4,706)

4,584

Depreciation and amortization

403,779

339,314

EBITDA

994,923

635,152

Loss (income) from unconsolidated entities

4,038

4,031

Stock-based compensation

39,756

8,578

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

419

1

Loss (gain) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling interests, net

(272,266)

(71,102)

Impairment of assets

23,421

7,388

Provision for loan losses, net

4,193

4,059

Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

(9,906)

2,885

Other expenses

20,239

38,220

Casualty losses, net of recoveries

3,224

1,014

Other impairment(1)

—

12,309

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 808,041

$ 642,535













Total debt(2)

$ 15,854,937

$ 15,899,420

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,784,408)

(2,686,711)

Net debt

$ 12,070,529

$ 13,212,709













Adjusted EBITDA annualized

$ 3,232,164

$ 2,570,140

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio

3.73x

5.14 x















(1) Represents the write-off of straight-line rent receivable and unamortized lease incentive balances for leases placed on cash recognition.

(2) Amounts include unamortized premiums/discounts, other fair value adjustments and financing lease liabilities. Excludes operating lease liabilities related to ASC 842 of $301,046,000 and

$299,933,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

















Net Debt to Consolidated Enterprise Value





Exhibit 6

(in thousands, except share price)











September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Common shares outstanding

618,396

564,241

Period end share price

$ 128.03

$ 90.17

Common equity market capitalization

$ 79,173,240

$ 50,877,611













Net debt

$ 12,070,529

$ 13,739,143















Noncontrolling interests(1)

729,722

967,351

Consolidated enterprise value

$ 91,973,491

$ 65,584,105

Net debt to consolidated enterprise value

13.1 %

20.9 %















(1) Includes amounts attributable to both redeemable noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests as reflected on our consolidated balance sheets.

















Reconciliation of SHO SS RevPOR Growth



Exhibit 7

(in thousands except SS RevPOR) Three Months Ended



September 30,



2024

2023

Consolidated SHO revenues $ 1,530,350

$ 1,203,899

Unconsolidated SHO revenues attributable to WELL(1) 64,494

59,550

SHO revenues attributable to noncontrolling interests(2) (21,921)

(41,696)

SHO pro rata revenues(3) 1,572,923

1,221,753

Non-cash and non-RevPOR revenues on same store properties (2,559)

(2,391)

Revenues attributable to non-same store properties (513,653)

(254,327)

Currency and ownership adjustments(4) (5,363)

426

SHO SS RevPOR revenues(5) $ 1,051,348

$ 965,461











Average occupied units/month(6) 55,662

53,598

SHO SS RevPOR(7) $ 6,245

$ 5,955

SS RevPOR YOY growth 4.9 %

























(1) Represents Welltower's interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the minority partner.

(2) Represents minority partners' interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the majority partner.

(3) Represents SHO revenues at Welltower pro rata ownership.

(4) Includes where appropriate adjustments to reflect consistent property ownership percentages, to translate Canadian properties at a USD/CAD rate of 1.36 and to translate UK

properties at a GBP/USD rate of 1.25.

(5) Represents SS SHO RevPOR revenues at Welltower pro rata ownership.

(6) Represents average occupied units for SS properties on a pro rata basis.

(7) Represents pro rata SS average revenues generated per occupied room per month.



SOURCE Welltower Inc.