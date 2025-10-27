Welltower Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter and Other Recent Highlights

Reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.41 per diluted share

Reported quarterly normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders of $1.34 per diluted share, an increase of 20.7% over the prior year

Reported total portfolio year-over-year same store NOI ("SSNOI") growth of 14.5%, driven by SSNOI growth in our Seniors Housing Operating ("SHO") portfolio of 20.3%

SHO portfolio year-over-year same store margin expanded by 260 basis points ("bps") driven by increased same store revenue of 9.7% in the third quarter which was the result of 400 bps of year-over-year average occupancy growth and Revenue Per Occupied Room ("RevPOR") growth of 4.8%

During the third quarter, we completed $1.9 billion of pro rata gross investments, including $1.8 billion in acquisitions and loan funding and $96 million in development funding

Announced $23 billion of additional transaction activity closed or under contract to close as of October 27, 2025, anchored by $14 billion of pro rata gross investments, primarily comprised of the acquisition of seniors housing communities in the U.S. and U.K. Additionally, announced $9 billion of pro rata dispositions including the sale of an outpatient medical real estate portfolio and loan repayments

As of September 30, 2025, reported Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 2.36x and approximately $11.9 billion of available liquidity inclusive of $6.9 billion of available cash and restricted cash and full capacity under our $5.0 billion line of credit. Additionally, through disposition proceeds, loan payoffs and other capital raising, acquisitions under contract are fully funded

Appointed Jeff Stott, formerly with Extra Space Storage, as Welltower's Chief Technology Officer

Announced "all-in" incentive structure encompassing all five named executive officers to promote long-term continuity of our management and alignment with shareholders. The five named executive officers have agreed to receive no other compensation for the next decade, other than $110,000 of annual base salary and a single, long-term equity-based incentive award

Third Quarter Capital Activity and Liquidity

Liquidity Update Net debt to consolidated enterprise value decreased to 7.6% as of September 30, 2025 from 13.1% as of September 30, 2024. We sourced over $4.1 billion of attractively priced capital, including the issuance of senior unsecured notes, equity issuances and proceeds from dispositions and loan repayments to fund accretive capital deployment opportunities. As of September 30, 2025, our share of variable rate debt was approximately 11.3%.

In August 2025, we completed a follow-on issuance of $400 million of 4.50% senior unsecured notes due 2030 and $600 million of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due 2035. These notes are fungible with and form a single series with the notes issued in June 2025.

Third Quarter Investment Activity

In the third quarter, we completed $1.9 billion of pro rata gross investments, including $96 million in development funding, and also completed pro rata property dispositions of $30 million and loan repayments of $114 million. We completed and placed into service six development projects, including partial conversions and expansions, for an aggregate pro rata investment amount of $260 million.

Announced Transaction Activity Subsequent to Quarter End

Barchester Healthcare Acquisition In October 2025, we acquired a real estate portfolio in the U.K. for approximately £5.2 billion operated by Barchester. The portfolio is comprised of 111 communities managed by Barchester in a RIDEA structure, 152 communities subject to a long-term triple-net lease and 21 ongoing developments which will also be managed in a RIDEA structure following development conversion. The operating portfolio, comprised of both stabilized and lease up properties, is positioned for significant future growth with current blended portfolio occupancy in the high 70%s. Moreover, the triple-net lease is structured with 3.5% annual escalators and a coverage-based rent reset every five years at our election. Overall, the acquisition is underwritten to achieve an unlevered IRR in the low-double-digit range. As part of the transaction, we have formed an exclusive long-term partnership with Barchester.

HC-One Group Acquisition and Loan Payoff In October 2025, we acquired 100% of the equity ownership of the portfolio in the U.K. operated by HC-One for £1.2 billion, creating a long duration, growing cash flow stream. In conjunction with the transaction, our existing £660 million loan was repaid.

Additional Acquisition Pipeline We entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a trophy seniors housing portfolio along the East Coast, including properties in Boston and Westchester County, New York. The expected acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions will complete our New England portfolio repositioning that started with the pre-COVID disposition of $1.8 billion of seniors housing communities.

Additionally, we are under definitive agreement or have closed an additional $4 billion of seniors housing acquisitions spanning nearly 40 transactions across over 150 communities and over 12,000 units.

Outpatient Medical Portfolio Disposition We entered into a definitive agreement to divest an 18 million square foot outpatient medical portfolio in a transaction valued at approximately $7.2 billion. The portfolio, with current occupancy of 94%, is expected to be sold in multiple tranches through mid-2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The sale of the first tranche consisting of 123 properties and a gross sale price of $2 billion was completed in October 2025.

Ten Year Executive Continuity and Alignment Program We announced today that the Board of Directors approved the Ten Year Executive Continuity and Alignment Program (or the "10 Year Program") to secure our senior leadership, led by current CEO, Shankh Mitra, for the next decade. Under the 10 Year Program, our five named executive officers have agreed to receive no other compensation for the period from January 1, 2026, through December 31, 2035, other than $110,000 of annual base salary and a single, long-term equity-based incentive award that is in the form of units of the Company's operating partnership, Welltower OP. The award is illiquid and will first become transferable starting in 2030 and will not become fully transferable until 2035. Further, one-half of the performance-based award will be subject to achievement of Welltower's total shareholder return ("TSR") relative to the TSR of the FTSE NAREIT Healthcare Index, the MSCI US REIT Index and the S&P 500 Index, in addition to the 10 Year Program's market capitalization growth objectives, in each case over a five-year performance period. The 10 Year Program is expected to be accretive to our normalized FFO per share in 2026.

Dividend On October 27, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $0.74 per share. This dividend, which will be paid on November 20, 2025 to stockholders of record as of November 11, 2025, will be our 218th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

Outlook for 2025 Net income attributable to common stockholders guidance has been revised to a range of $0.82 to $0.88 per diluted share from the previous range of $1.86 to $1.94 per diluted share. We also increased the guidance range of full year normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders to a range of $5.24 to $5.30 per diluted share from the previous range of $5.06 to $5.14 per diluted share. In preparing our guidance, we have updated or confirmed the following assumptions:

Same Store NOI: We expect average blended SSNOI growth of 13.2% to 14.5%, which is comprised of the following components: Seniors Housing Operating approximately 20.5% to 22.0% Seniors Housing Triple-net approximately 3.5% to 4.5% Outpatient Medical approximately 2.0% to 3.0% Long-Term/Post-Acute Care approximately 2.0% to 3.0%

Investments: Our earnings guidance includes only those acquisitions announced or closed to date. Furthermore, no transitions, restructures or capital activity beyond those announced to date are included.

General and Administrative Expenses: We anticipate general and administrative expenses to be approximately $243 million to $249 million and stock-based compensation expense to be approximately $52 million, exclusive of estimated expense related to the Special Performance Options, OPP awards and the Ten Year Executive Continuity and Alignment Program as detailed in Exhibit 3.

Development: We anticipate funding an additional $80 million of development in 2025 relating to projects underway as of September 30, 2025.

Dispositions: We expect pro rata disposition proceeds of $9.0 billion at a blended yield of 7.1% in the next twelve months. This includes approximately $7.2 billion of consideration from expected property sales and $1.8 billion of expected proceeds from loan repayments.

Our guidance does not include any additional investments, dispositions or capital transactions, nor any other expenses, impairments, unanticipated additions to the loan loss reserve or other additional normalizing items beyond those disclosed. Please see the Supplemental Reporting Measures section for further discussion and our definition of normalized FFO and SSNOI and Exhibit 3 for a reconciliation of the outlook for net income available to common stockholders to normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders. We will provide additional detail regarding our 2025 outlook and assumptions on the third quarter 2025 conference call.

Welltower Inc. Financial Exhibits

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)



September 30,



2025

2024 Assets







Real estate investments:







Land and land improvements

$ 5,146,696

$ 5,075,391 Buildings and improvements

42,496,555

40,646,767 Acquired lease intangibles

2,189,639

2,268,889 Real property held for sale, net of accumulated depreciation

5,091,216

110,689 Construction in progress

511,574

1,374,996 Less accumulated depreciation and intangible amortization

(10,107,309)

(10,276,509) Net real property owned

45,328,371

39,200,223 Right of use assets, net

1,250,447

358,160 Investments in sales-type leases, net

—

469,260 Real estate loans receivable, net of credit allowance

1,773,788

1,840,453 Net real estate investments

48,352,606

41,868,096 Other assets:







Investments in unconsolidated entities

1,835,979

1,742,836 Cash and cash equivalents

6,806,507

3,564,942 Restricted cash

134,066

219,466 Receivables and other assets

2,375,644

1,558,358 Total other assets

11,152,196

7,085,602 Total assets

$ 59,504,802

$ 48,953,698









Liabilities and equity







Liabilities:







Unsecured credit facility and commercial paper

$ —

$ — Senior unsecured notes

14,365,008

13,295,096 Secured debt

2,487,354

2,468,527 Lease liabilities

1,311,600

392,360 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,028,458

1,733,712 Total liabilities

20,192,420

17,889,695 Redeemable noncontrolling interests

284,364

270,182 Equity:







Common stock

684,229

620,107 Capital in excess of par value

47,054,892

37,949,035 Treasury stock

(14,340)

(114,876) Cumulative net income

10,937,128

9,976,753 Cumulative dividends

(19,687,645)

(17,901,600) Accumulated other comprehensive income

(217,446)

(195,138) Total Welltower Inc. stockholders' equity

38,756,818

30,334,281 Noncontrolling interests

271,200

459,540 Total equity

39,028,018

30,793,821 Total liabilities and equity

$ 59,504,802

$ 48,953,698

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)







(in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:

















Resident fees and services

$ 2,061,370

$ 1,511,524

$ 5,896,944

$ 4,265,271

Rental income

499,475

430,486

1,444,082

1,183,949

Interest income

67,216

69,046

191,763

185,163

Other income

57,631

44,607

124,234

105,905

Total revenues

2,685,692

2,055,663

7,657,023

5,740,288 Expenses:

















Property operating expenses

1,577,048

1,212,701

4,554,149

3,420,911

Depreciation and amortization

509,812

403,779

1,490,717

1,151,687

Interest expense

162,052

139,050

448,171

419,792

General and administrative expenses

63,124

77,901

191,057

186,784

Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

31,682

(9,906)

28,063

(18,785)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

—

419

6,156

2,130

Provision for loan losses, net

1,088

4,193

(2,032)

10,370

Impairment of assets

3,081

23,421

75,359

69,146

Other expenses

44,699

20,239

75,357

83,054

Total expenses

2,392,586

1,871,797

6,866,997

5,325,089 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and

other items

293,106

183,866

790,026

415,199 Income tax (expense) benefit

(2,335)

4,706

2,131

(2,586) Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities

(12,610)

(4,038)

(18,739)

(6,925) Gain (loss) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling

interests, net

4,025

272,266

70,652

443,416 Income (loss) from continuing operations

282,186

456,800

844,070

849,104

















Net income (loss)

282,186

456,800

844,070

849,104 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)

1,627

6,951

3,666

17,395 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 280,559

$ 449,849

$ 840,404

$ 831,709 Average number of common shares outstanding:

















Basic

672,407

611,290

657,571

595,353

Diluted

685,399

618,306

669,218

600,191 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share:

















Basic

$ 0.42

$ 0.74

$ 1.28

$ 1.40

Diluted(2)

$ 0.41

$ 0.73

$ 1.26

$ 1.39 Common dividends per share

$ 0.74

$ 0.67

$ 2.08

$ 1.89



















(1) Includes amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests. (2) Includes adjustment to the numerator for income (loss) attributable to OP Units and DownREIT Units.

FFO Reconciliations













Exhibit 1

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,







2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 280,559

$ 449,849

$ 840,404

$ 831,709

Depreciation and amortization

509,812

403,779

1,490,717

1,151,687

Impairments and losses (gains) on real estate dispositions and

acquisitions of controlling

interests, net

(944)

(248,845)

4,707

(374,270)

Noncontrolling interests(1)

(9,360)

(5,801)

(25,084)

(24,145)

Unconsolidated entities(2)

44,308

36,835

104,545

101,312

NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders

824,375

635,817

2,415,289

1,686,293

Normalizing items, net(3)

94,866

52,285

148,318

224,549

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 919,241

$ 688,102

$ 2,563,607

$ 1,910,842























Average diluted common shares outstanding

685,399

618,306

669,218

600,191























Per diluted share data attributable to common stockholders:



















Net income (loss)(4)

$ 0.41

$ 0.73

$ 1.26

$ 1.39



NAREIT FFO

$ 1.20

$ 1.03

$ 3.61

$ 2.81



Normalized FFO

$ 1.34

$ 1.11

$ 3.83

$ 3.18























Normalized FFO Payout Ratio:



















Dividends per common share

$ 0.74

$ 0.67

$ 2.08

$ 1.89



Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per

share

$ 1.34

$ 1.11

$ 3.83

$ 3.18



Normalized FFO payout ratio

55 %

60 %

54 %

59 %























Other items:(5)

















Net straight-line rent and above/below market rent amortization(6)

$ (54,117)

$ (48,093)

$ (148,845)

$ (120,201)

Non-cash interest expenses(7)

12,925

11,406

38,235

30,604

Recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements and lease commissions(8)

(98,127)

(81,196)

(249,835)

(200,160)

Stock-based compensation(9)

12,828

9,918

40,139

31,286





(1) Represents noncontrolling interests' share of net FFO adjustments.

(2) Represents Welltower's share of net FFO adjustments from unconsolidated entities.

(3) See Exhibit 2.

(4) Includes adjustment to the numerator for income (loss) attributable to OP Units and DownREIT Units.

(5) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and including Welltower's share of unconsolidated entities.

(6) Excludes normalized other impairment (see Exhibit 2).

(7) Excludes normalized foreign currency loss (gain) (see Exhibit 2).

(8) Reflects recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements and lease commissions on owned operational properties.

(9) Excludes normalized stock compensation expense related to the Special Performance Options and OPP awards (see Exhibit 2).







Normalizing Items







Exhibit 2

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net $ 31,682 (1) $ (9,906)

$ 28,063

$ (18,785)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net —

419

6,156

2,130

Provision for loan losses, net 1,088 (2) 4,193

(2,032)

10,370

Income tax benefits —

—

(8,181)

—

Other impairment —

—

604

97,674

Other expenses 44,699 (3) 20,239

75,357

83,054

Special Performance Options and OPP Awards 2,568 (4) 29,838

7,970

29,838

Casualty losses, net of recoveries 1,914 (5) 3,224

8,252

7,335

Foreign currency loss (gain) 1,753 (6) (1,766)

(2)

(1,357)

Normalizing items attributable to noncontrolling interests and

unconsolidated entities, net 11,162 (7) 6,044

32,131

14,290

Net normalizing items $ 94,866

$ 52,285

$ 148,318

$ 224,549



















Average diluted common shares outstanding 685,399

618,306

669,218

600,191

Net normalizing items per diluted share $ 0.14

$ 0.08

$ 0.22

$ 0.37



















(1) Primarily related to mark-to-market of the equity warrants received as part of the Safanad/HC-One transaction.

(2) Primarily related to adjustments to reserves for loan losses under the current expected credit losses accounting standard.

(3) Primarily related to non-capitalizable transaction costs and legal fees.

(4) Primarily related to expenses recognized on the 2021 Special Performance Option Awards and 2022-2025 Outperformance Program ("OPP").

(5) Primarily relates to casualty losses net of any insurance recoveries.

(6) Primarily relates to foreign currency gains and losses related to accrued interest on intercompany loans and third party debt denominated in a foreign currency.

(7) Primarily relates to hypothetical liquidation at book value adjustments related to in substance real estate investments.



Outlook Reconciliation: Year Ending December 31, 2025 Exhibit 3

(in millions, except per share data) Prior Outlook

Current Outlook



Low

High

Low

High

FFO Reconciliation:















Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1,249

$ 1,303

$ 557

$ 598

Impairments and losses (gains) on real estate dispositions and

acquisitions of controlling interests, net(1) 4

4

(399)

(399)

Depreciation and amortization(1) 2,085

2,085

2,168

2,168

NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders 3,338

3,392

2,326

2,367

Normalizing items, net(1,2) 59

59

1,227

1,227

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 3,397

$ 3,451

$ 3,553

$ 3,594



















Diluted per share data attributable to common stockholders:















Net income $ 1.86

$ 1.94

$ 0.82

$ 0.88

NAREIT FFO $ 4.97

$ 5.05

$ 3.43

$ 3.49

Normalized FFO $ 5.06

$ 5.14

$ 5.24

$ 5.30



















Other items: (1)















Net straight-line rent and above/below market rent amortization $ (205)

$ (205)

$ (224)

$ (224)

Non-cash interest expenses 50

50

51

51

Recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements and lease commissions(3) (355)

(355)

(380)

(380)

Stock-based compensation 53

53

53

53







(1) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and Welltower's share of unconsolidated entities.

(2) See Exhibit 2. Also includes estimated stock compensation expense of $10 million related to the 2021 Special Stock Performance Option Awards and the 2022-2025 OPP

Awards, and $1.08 billion related to the Ten Year Executive Continuity and Alignment Program (2035).

(3) Reflects recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements and lease commissions on owned operational properties.



SSNOI Reconciliation









Exhibit 4

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended











September 30,











2025

2024

% growth

Net income (loss)

$ 282,186

$ 456,800





Loss (gain) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling

interests, net

(4,025)

(272,266)





Loss (income) from unconsolidated entities

12,610

4,038





Income tax expense (benefit)

2,335

(4,706)





Other expenses

44,699

20,239





Impairment of assets

3,081

23,421





Provision for loan losses, net

1,088

4,193





Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

—

419





Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

31,682

(9,906)





General and administrative expenses

63,124

77,901





Depreciation and amortization

509,812

403,779





Interest expense

162,052

139,050





Consolidated NOI

1,108,644

842,962





NOI attributable to unconsolidated investments(1)

29,337

32,043





NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests(2)

(12,280)

(17,332)





Pro rata NOI

1,125,701

857,673





Non-cash NOI attributable to same store properties

(23,970)

(27,827)





NOI attributable to non-same store properties

(493,813)

(305,547)





Currency and ownership adjustments(3)

(6,831)

1,377





Normalizing adjustments, net(4)

2,765

1,738





Same Store NOI (SSNOI)

$ 603,852

$ 527,414

14.5 %

















Seniors Housing Operating

421,242

350,200

20.3 %

Seniors Housing Triple-net

71,925

69,777

3.1 %

Outpatient Medical

27,072

26,019

4.0 %

Long-Term/Post-Acute Care

83,613

81,418

2.7 %

Total SSNOI

$ 603,852

$ 527,414

14.5 %



















(1) Represents Welltower's interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the minority partner.

(2) Represents minority partners' interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the majority partner.

(3) Includes where appropriate adjustments to reflect consistent property ownership percentages, to translate Canadian properties at a USD/CAD rate of 1.43 and to translate

UK properties at a GBP/USD rate of 1.23.

(4) Includes other adjustments described in the accompanying Supplement.







Reconciliation of SHO SS RevPOR Growth



Exhibit 5

(in thousands except SS RevPOR) Three Months Ended



September 30,



2025

2024

Consolidated SHO revenues $ 2,070,115

$ 1,514,022

Unconsolidated SHO revenues attributable to WELL(1) 60,435

64,491

SHO revenues attributable to noncontrolling interests(2) (20,860)

(21,556)

SHO pro rata revenues(3) 2,109,690

1,556,957

Non-cash and non-RevPOR revenues on same store properties (2,845)

(3,754)

Revenues attributable to non-same store properties (679,842)

(260,664)

Currency and ownership adjustments(4) (17,995)

(9,417)

SHO SS RevPOR revenues(5) $ 1,409,008

$ 1,283,122











Average occupied units/month(6) 77,857

74,313

SHO SS RevPOR(7) $ 5,983

$ 5,709

SS RevPOR YOY growth 4.8 %

























(1) Represents Welltower's interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the minority partner.

(2) Represents minority partners' interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the majority partner.

(3) Represents SHO revenues at Welltower pro rata ownership.

(4) Includes adjustments to reflect consistent property ownership percentages and foreign currency exchange rates for properties in the U.K. and Canada.

(5) Represents SS SHO RevPOR revenues at Welltower pro rata ownership.

(6) Represents average occupied units for SS properties on a pro rata basis.

(7) Represents pro rata SS average revenues generated per occupied room per month.



Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Fixed Charge Ratio Reconciliation

Exhibit 6



(in thousands)

Three Months Ended







September 30,







2025



Net income (loss)

$ 282,186



Interest expense

162,052



Income tax expense (benefit)

2,335



Depreciation and amortization

509,812



EBITDA

956,385



Loss (income) from unconsolidated entities

12,610



Stock-based compensation

15,396



Loss (gain) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling interests, net

(4,025)



Impairment of assets

3,081



Provision for loan losses, net

1,088



Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

31,682



Other expenses

44,699



Casualty losses, net of recoveries

1,914



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,062,830













Total debt(1)

$ 16,960,008



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(6,940,573)



Net debt

$ 10,019,435













Adjusted EBITDA annualized

$ 4,251,320



Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio

2.36x

























(1) Amounts include unamortized premiums/discounts, other fair value adjustments and financing lease liabilities. Excludes operating lease liabilities related to ASC 842 of

$1,203,954,000 and $301,046,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.















Net Debt to Consolidated Enterprise Value





Exhibit 7

(in thousands, except share price)











September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Common shares outstanding

684,108

618,396

Period end share price

$ 178.14

$ 128.03

Common equity market capitalization

$ 121,866,999

$ 79,173,240













Net debt

10,019,435

12,070,529















Noncontrolling interests(1)

555,564

729,722

Consolidated enterprise value

$ 132,441,998

$ 91,973,491

Net debt to consolidated enterprise value

7.6 %

13.1 %















(1) Includes all noncontrolling interests (redeemable and permanent) as reflected on our consolidated balance sheet.

















