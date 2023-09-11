Welltower to Participate in BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Shankh Mitra, will participate on a live panel at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference. The panel will be held from 12:40pm to 1:15pm ET on September 12, 2023.

A link to the webcast can be found here:

https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/realestate2023/idQ042YJ.cfm

