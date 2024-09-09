Welltower to Participate in the BofA Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Shankh Mitra, will participate in a live panel at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference. The panel will be held from 2:15 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at the Bank of America Tower in New York City.

A link to the webcast can be found here:

https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/realestate2024/idYE47X0.cfm

