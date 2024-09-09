Welltower to Participate in the BofA Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference

Welltower Inc.

Sep 09, 2024, 07:00 ET

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Shankh Mitra, will participate in a live panel at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference. The panel will be held from 2:15 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at the Bank of America Tower in New York City.

A link to the webcast can be found here:
https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/realestate2024/idYE47X0.cfm

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

