Welltrack Connect Surpasses 20,000 Behavioral Health Providers Globally

Expanded network strengthens access to in-person, culturally responsive, and after-hours student mental health support.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protocall Services announced today that Welltrack Connect, its student behavioral health referral and clinical augmentation platform, has surpassed 20,000 providers globally. The milestone reflects growing demand for accessible, high-quality behavioral health care across higher education and underscores Connect's position as one of the most comprehensive provider networks supporting college students.

Welltrack Connect, Protocall's market-leading referral management and clinical augmentation platform Welltrack: behavioral health solutions powered by Protocall's clinician-first thinking and expertise

The first solution of its kind in higher education, Welltrack Connect helps colleges and universities connect students with in-person and virtual behavioral health care through institution-sponsored support, insurance-based, sliding scale, or fee-for-service options. The platform is designed to extend counseling center capacity, improve continuity of care, and help students more easily find providers aligned with their clinical needs, identities, and preferences.

During the 2025–2026 academic year, the network experienced significant growth, adding more than 2,000 new providers. Of these, approximately 80% accept in-network insurance, 70% offer in person care options, nearly half offer sliding scale rates, and more than 25% offer care in languages other than English. This continued growth reflects Welltrack Connect's commitment to improving access to affordable, culturally responsive care for diverse student populations.

In tandem with network growth and expanded access, Welltrack Connect has remained focused on building a provider network that reflects the diverse needs and preferences of today's students. As of December 2025, more than 45% of providers identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color, more than 30% identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and nearly 70% offer in-person care, a key differentiator as many students continue to prefer face-to-face support options. Combined with broad clinical expertise, multilingual support, and diverse lived experiences, the network gives students greater opportunity to find providers who align with their identities, preferences, and care needs.

"What makes this milestone especially meaningful is that the growth of the network has remained intentional," said Dr. Aarti Khullar, psychologist and Co-Founder of Welltrack Connect. "We've focused not just on expanding access, but on building a network that reflects how students actually seek care today while helping institutions create more sustainable models of care, whether that's through in-person services, after-hours support, sponsored support that can transition into insurance-based care, or providers who reflect students' diverse identities and experiences."

One of Connect's most notable developments is its Flexible Credits program, a model that allows institutions to sponsor care through customized provider networks aligned to campus needs. What began as a pilot program at a Boston-area institution in 2024 has expanded to campuses across California, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. The Flexible Credits network now includes more than 400 providers nationwide specializing in college mental health.

About Welltrack by Protocall

Backed by more than 30 years of clinical and crisis support expertise, Welltrack by Protocall delivers behavioral health solutions that help schools, communities, and organizations expand access to high-quality mental health support. Its services include Welltrack Connect, a referral management and clinical capacity provider for in-person and virtual behavioral health care through flexible, sustainable funding models. Protocall serves more than 500 organizations nationwide.

Contact:

Megan Baptiste, Marketing Project Manager, 800-435-2197, [email protected]

SOURCE Protocall Services