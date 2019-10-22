WellVia partners with Health Gorilla to power clinical record retrieval and lab ordering

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and IRVING, Texas, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leader in clinical data APIs, and WellVia, a premier telehealth company, announced today a partnership that enables new data exchange capabilities within the WellVia telehealth platform. WellVia will utilize Health Gorilla's FHIR APIs to equip healthcare providers with a bi-directional exchange of clinical data and a seamless process of placing lab orders for patients.

WellVia connects patients to board-certified physicians and behavioral health specialists through phone, mobile devices, and video, 24/7. To further support the delivery of comprehensive care, WellVia's use of Health Gorilla's clinical data APIs will power several new workflows within the virtual platform. The Patient360 API will empower providers with deeper clinical context through real-time access to medical records spanning a vast network of care sites and EMR systems. The Lab Network API enables providers to place lab orders and receive structured test results from a large network of diagnostic vendors. Health Gorilla's APIs will provide WellVia providers with the right data at the right time – resulting in the highest quality of care being delivered to patients.

"A growing number of health technology developers use our FHIR-based APIs to connect their products to our national data network, eliminating the need to build one-off interfaces," said Steve Yaskin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "We're thrilled about our collaboration with WellVia and the opportunity to enhance the functionality available to the patients and providers using the WellVia platform."

"We spent the past few months evaluating several solutions to exchange data with clinical systems to support our telehealth platform," said Peyton Reaves, Chief Technology Officer at WellVia. "Health Gorilla's extensive API capabilities and product suite make it the undisputed leader in the industry. Their mission of removing barriers for accessing healthcare services and data by using leading technologies and standards like FHIR mirror our own, and that was critical to us as this functionality will be available to the millions of people that have access to the WellVia platform today."

WellVia's telehealth platform currently supports thousands of providers and over 3.5 million members spanning all 50 states. Through this collaboration, WellVia can control its user experience while using Health Gorilla's APIs on the back-end to power new product functionality. FHIR APIs enable developers to connect their products to Health Gorilla's secure data network enabling seamless integration within complex healthcare provider ecosystems. WellVia will use these APIs to introduce new offerings within its platform being used by health plans, health systems, employers, patients, and providers, eliminating paper-based workflows and streamlining care operations. Health Gorilla's API documentation is publicly accessible at developer.healthgorilla.com.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla works with health care organizations around the world, helping them gather the clinical data they need to deliver the best and most appropriate care for their patients. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About WellVia

WellVia provides over 3.5 million members access to 24/7, 365, virtual care that is affordable, high-quality, and convenient for treating non-emergency medical conditions, behavioral health needs, wellness coaching, and Employee Assistance Programs. WellVia's services, national coverage, scalable technology platform, and 24/7 member services team result in the most comprehensive virtual care solution available. For additional information, please visit www.wellviasolutions.com.

SOURCE Health Gorilla

Related Links

http://www.healthgorilla.com

