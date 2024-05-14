WELLY ANNOUNCES LIMITED-EDITION "HAPPY CAMPERS KIT" TO HEAL THE PHYSICAL AND EMOTIONAL WOUNDS OF SUMMER CAMP SEASON

Curated by the kid-loved first aid brand and celeb camp mom Tiffani Thiessen, the kits will benefit the American Camp Association's "Send a Child to Camp Fund."

MINNEAPOLIS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Welly Health PBC launched the "Happy Campers Kit," a limited-edition camp trunk curated in collaboration with celebrity mom Tiffani Thiessen. The new kit includes a special collection of essentials and extras to give parents peace of mind and help campers thrive during overnight camp.

In time for summer camp season, Welly is dropping the "Happy Campers Kit", a limited-edition trunk packed with $400+ worth of goodies to help both parents and campers feel prepared for sleepaway camp. The kit was curated in collaboration with celebrity mom Tiffani Thiessen. With several years as a proud camp parent under her belt, she knows exactly what to pack in her kids' trunks so everyone can enjoy camp worry-free. Like any parent, Tiffani worries about sending her kiddos off to sleepaway camp, but with the "Happy Campers Kit", she feels more ready for camp season.

Camp is an unparalleled environment for nurturing resilient, self-reliant children. Backed by research from the American Camp Association (ACA), the benefits of camp extend beyond mere recreation. It's a chance to go "back to nature" without screens, foster independence, be brave, and try new things. With 26 million children benefiting from camps nationwide, the demand for this transformative experience is only growing stronger.

"Summer camp is a beloved tradition and formative childhood experience. It's where kids encounter setbacks, face obstacles head-on, and emerge with skinned knees and strengthened spirits," said Stephanie Moats Leibke, Vice President of Brand at Welly. "As the experts in bringing joy to everyday healing, Welly is taking 'first aid kit' to the next level with the limited-edition Happy Campers Kit, a treasure trove of joy for campers and parents as they prepare for the time apart."

The Happy Campers Kit

A limited quantity of kits are available starting June 1, 2024 at 9 AM EST at getwelly.com/products/happy-campers-kit for $74, in celebration of the 74 percent of camp kids who were brave enough to try something new during their stay (ACA). For every kit sold, Welly will donate $150 to the ACA's "Send a Child to Camp Fund," providing camp scholarships for ACA-accredited camps to support children whose families may not otherwise be able to afford camp. Welly's total contribution to the ACA totals $25,000.

The "Happy Campers Kit" includes a 30-inch-wide vibrant camp trunk packed with $400+ worth of goodies for campers and parents, from customized stationery and "Camp Parent" swag, to first aid essentials, the comforts of home, fun for the whole bunk, and much more.

With several years as a proud camp parent under her belt, actress and cookbook author Tiffani Thiessen knows exactly what to pack in her kids' trunks so everyone can enjoy camp worry-free. Her must-pack items include a night light and their favorite books for winding down before lights out. Family photos are also a must-have since screens and time for letter-writing are limited.

Camp and "Homesickness"

While 80-95% of kids report feeling homesick at some point during their overnight camp experience, parents are also emotional about their kids being away. Whether referred to as helicopters, lawnmowers, or micromanagers, today's parents take far more interest in the details and goings-on at camp than parents of past generations (ACA).

The ACA and Welly conducted a focus group of experienced camp directors to explore solutions and coping strategies for homesickness and "kidsickness." The group discussed the value of seeing camp as a milestone for children and encouraging parents to view it as an opportunity for growth, too. One director identified camp as the perfect place for kids to try new things and feel a little discomfort. When they push through, it's a success worth celebrating.

"Parents should feel confident that their kids will experience growth and belonging at summer camp," said Tom Rosenberg, President and CEO of the American Camp Association. "As a former camp director myself, I know that camp leaders recognize the importance of addressing and managing the anxieties of both campers and parents before and during the experience: holding a parent orientation session, setting up summer camp pen pals, or encouraging parents to enjoy their "camp time." We're thrilled to partner with Welly to provide extra care to the parent/child duo preparing for camp, and in turn, provide more kids with beneficial camp experiences."

Welly makes high-quality flex fabric bandages and first aid kits in bright, colorful designs kids love — including new Glow-in-the-Dark Bandages — that protect minor wounds and allow them to safely heal, staying on through playtime at camp, school, home, and beyond. Welly is proudly B Corp certified and has set a high bar for what it means to support its communities by promoting access to, safety, and encouragement of play. Learn more about the Happy Campers Kit and Welly's summertime first aid solutions at getwelly.com.

ABOUT WELLY HEALTH PBC

Welly was created by Eric Ryan, the serial entrepreneur behind eco-friendly household brand Method and dietary supplement brand, OLLY. The brand is available nationwide at retailers like Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Meijer, Sam's Club, Hy-Vee, Amazon, and more. For more information visit getwelly.com.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN CAMP ASSOCIATION

The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization serving the more than 15,000 year-round and summer camps in the US that annually serve 26 million campers. ACA is committed to collaborating with those who believe in quality camp and outdoor experiences for children, youth, and adults. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education, and professional development, and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accreditation provides public evidence of a camp's voluntary commitment to the health, safety, risk management, and overall well-being of campers and staff. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org.

SOURCE Welly Health PBC