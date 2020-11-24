Welly Health PBC Announces B Corporation Certification

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welly Health PBC, the premium first aid brand, announced its newly earned B Corporation (B Corp) Certification today. Welly becomes part of this global movement of for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good.

"Welly was founded bringing bright, bold, quality first aid solutions to the communities where we live, work, and play," said Eric Ryan, Founder and CEO of Welly. "This B Corp certification shows the dedication we've made to be a better solution for today's consumer - from the quality of the products we make, to our commitment to our communities and Welly team culture."

Certified B Corporations meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corps are helping to accelerate a global culture shift to redefine what it means to be a successful business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. By harnessing the power of business, B Corps are dedicated to taking better care of their employees, communities, and the environment. Welly is excited to be joining this elite group of 3,000+ businesses across 150 industries in more than 70 countries.

Welly marks the third B Corp certified company from Eric Ryan, following OLLY PBC and Method Products, PBC.

For more information about Welly's company mission and values, please visit getwelly.com. For more information on B Corp Certification, visit bcorporation.net.

ABOUT WELLY

From the creative minds that brought you Method and OLLY Nutrition, comes Welly, a premium line of first aid supplies. Don't worry about that scratch or scrape, bee sting, or splinter, Welly has your back, and your elbows, and your knees. Welly's premium materials, bold designs, reusable and recyclable packaging make first aid fun, durable and perfect for active lifestyle seekers of all ages. For more information, visit www.GetWelly.com and follow the social conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @wellyfirstaid #bewelly #wellyprepared

