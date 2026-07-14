The First Aid Brand's Limited-Edition Boredom Box—Packed With Natural Items Found In Most Backyards—Champions More Unstructured Play For Kids

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Welly, the colorful first aid brand that believes bumps and scrapes are proof of a life well lived, today announced the launch of the limited-edition Boredom Box: a carefully curated collection of sticks, tree disks, rocks, a pinecone, a feather, and of course—a few first aid essentials for when the fun gets good.

Starting July 14 at 8:00 AM ET, families can enter to win their very own Boredom Box by signing up at GetWelly.com/Bored, through July 24 at 11:59 PM ET. Speed Speed Welly – the colorful first aid brand that believes bumps and scrapes are proof of a life well lived. Welly's limited-edition Boredom Box: a carefully curated collection of sticks, tree disks, rocks, a pinecone, a feather, and of course—a few first aid essentials for when the fun gets good. No screens. No charging cables or AA batteries. No 50-step instruction manual. Not even a “right way” to use it. The Boredom Box is everything kids need and nothing they asked for, because Welly believes the best things happen after boredom kicks in.

No screens. No charging cables or AA batteries. No 50-step instruction manual. Not even a "right way" to use it. The Boredom Box is everything kids need and nothing they asked for, because Welly believes the best things happen after boredom kicks in.

Somewhere along the way, boredom has become a problem for us to solve for kids—something to schedule over, swipe past, or fix. Parents feel pressure to keep kids engaged, productive, learning, or entertained at all times, often at the expense of free time for everyone involved. But child psychologists have long argued the opposite–that boredom is what kids need to experience more often. Left to their own devices (and not the screen kind), kids invent, explore, and figure out what they're capable of.

"We've always believed that a little scrape is a small price to pay for a big adventure," says Stephanie Moats Liebke, Vice President of Brand, Marketing & Creative at Welly. "The Boredom Box is our totally sincere but slightly ridiculous argument that kids need boredom—and that some of the best toys can be found in the backyard. More and more parents are rediscovering the magic of letting kids play outside for hours, and figure things out on their own, just like we did in the '90s. A little dirt, a little imagination, maybe a scraped knee or two. That's the good stuff!"

How to Get a Boredom Box

Starting July 14 at 8:00 AM ET, families can enter to win their very own Boredom Box by signing up at GetWelly.com/Bored, through July 24 at 11:59 PM ET. 200 winners will be selected at random and notified by July 28.

Each Boredom Box arrives in packaging designed to feel creatively charged and worthy of an unboxing moment, because Welly believes these natural marvels deserve the full experience. Inside, along with sticks, tree disks, rocks, a feather, Welly Color Changing bandages and new Welly Antiseptic Wipes, winners will find custom stickers that say things like, I'd Rather Be Bored and Ask Me About My Pet Rock, and the Boredom Booklet, written with the specific intention of sparking imagination without killing it. The box itself is also meant to be reused—its sturdy and portable construction makes it ready to hold future discoveries and delightful treasures.

For every Boredom Box given away, Welly will invest $50 to Let Grow—a nonprofit organization focused on restoring childhood independence through self directed play. The total investment of $10,000 will support Let Grow's School Programs, including Play Club, which helps schools and families encourage and normalize independent play, so kids can benefit from time away from structured activities and constant adult direction.

"Kids don't need adults solving every moment for them—they need time, freedom and trust," said Lenore Skenazy, President & Co-Founder at Let Grow. "Boredom is often the starting point for creativity, confidence and real independence because it gives kids the chance to decide what happens next. The Boredom Box is a fun reminder that a little freedom and imagination can go a long way, and it's exactly the kind of idea we love to support at Let Grow."

The Launch Video

To introduce the Boredom Box, Welly released a nature documentary parody where a distinguished announcer treats the decline of childhood boredom like an extinction-level crisis. He presents various items in the Box—a stick, tree disk, and feather—with the gravity of a scientific breakthrough. The whole video builds to the core POV: "without nothing, there is no way to make something out of it." Watch it at GetWelly.com/Bored.

Welly makes high quality flex fabric bandages and first aid kits designed for real life adventures. With bright, kid-friendly designs that stay on through play, Welly believes wearing a bandage is like a badge of honor. As a Certified B Corp brand, Welly is committed to safer, more imaginative childhoods and kids figuring it out as they go. Learn more about the Boredom Box and Welly's first aid solutions at GetWelly.com.

ABOUT WELLY HEALTH PBC

Welly was created by Eric Ryan, the serial entrepreneur behind eco-friendly household brand Method and dietary supplement brand, OLLY. The brand is available nationwide at retailers like Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Meijer, Sam's Club, Hy-Vee, Amazon, and more. For more information visit getwelly.com.

ABOUT LET GROW

Let Grow is a mission-driven organization dedicated to fostering independence, resilience, and creativity in children through innovative programs and initiatives. Our work empowers parents, educators, and communities to embrace growth and let kids thrive.

Contact: Mary Clare Jensen, [email protected]

SOURCE Welly Health PBC