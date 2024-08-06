WELLY REVEALS TOP 15 MOST INJURY-PRONE CITIES IN THE U.S.

News provided by

Welly Health PBC

Aug 06, 2024, 09:00 ET

Reaching all regions of the country, the list celebrates the cities that prioritize play.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Families everywhere are making the most of their final days of summer fun. As kids continue to fearlessly dive into outdoor adventures and exploration, bumps and bruises are inevitable. Welly Health PBC, the first-aid brand that helps kids rock owies like badges of honor, turned to the data to identify the most injury-prone cities across the country—otherwise known as the cities that play the hardest.

"Welly is highlighting these injury-prone cities not as a warning, but rather to celebrate and encourage playtime," said Stephanie Moats Leibke, Vice President of Brand at Welly. "Whether reaching the top of a jungle gym, exploring a theme park, climbing a tree, or learning to ride a bike, owies happen. With a little TLC, a quality first-aid solution and a dash of bravery, fun can pick up right where you left off."

The list contains U.S. cities from all regions of the country, signifying that play is ubiquitous. Cities with high rates of tourism, including the top 3, tend to be injury-prone, as do cities with a high ParkScore® (Trust for Public Land, 2023).

Top 15 Most Injury-Prone Cities in the U.S. 

  1. Knoxville, TN
  2. Orlando, FL
  3. Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL 
  4. Roanoke, VA
  5. Spokane, WA 
  6. Boston, MA
  7. Albany, NY
  8. Jacksonville, FL 
  9. Omaha, NE 
  10. Denver, CO 
  11. Louisville, KY 
  12. Nashville, TN 
  13. Des Moines, IA 
  14. Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN 
  15. Pittsburgh, PA 

Data underpinning the ranking were sourced from IRI multi-outlet POS reporting from May 2023-May 2024. The ranking was compiled by comparing each IRI city market area's percent share of total U.S. first aid adhesive bandage sales to its percent of the total census population.

Welly makes high-quality flex fabric bandages and first aid kits in bright, colorful designs that kids love, protecting minor wounds and allowing them to safely heal and stay on through all forms of play. New releases that help encourage play all summer long include Glow Party Glow in the Dark Bandages, Flutter Butterfly and Heart Bandages, and a Kids First Aid Kit. Welly offers a style and first-aid solution for every kid and type of owie.

Welly is proudly B Corp certified and has set a high bar for what it means to support its communities by promoting access to, safety, and encouragement of play. Learn more about these efforts at www.getwelly.com.

ABOUT WELLY HEALTH PBC
Welly was created by Eric Ryan, the serial entrepreneur behind eco-friendly household brand Method and dietary supplement brand, OLLY. The brand is available nationwide at retailers like Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Meijer, Sam's Club, Hy-Vee, Amazon, and more. For more information visit getwelly.com.

SOURCE Welly Health PBC

Also from this source

WELLY ANNOUNCES LIMITED-EDITION "HAPPY CAMPERS KIT" TO HEAL THE PHYSICAL AND EMOTIONAL WOUNDS OF SUMMER CAMP SEASON

WELLY ANNOUNCES LIMITED-EDITION "HAPPY CAMPERS KIT" TO HEAL THE PHYSICAL AND EMOTIONAL WOUNDS OF SUMMER CAMP SEASON

Today, Welly Health PBC launched the "Happy Campers Kit," a limited-edition camp trunk curated in collaboration with celebrity mom Tiffani Thiessen....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics