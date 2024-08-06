Welly reveals top 15 most injury-prone cities in the U.S. Post this

"Welly is highlighting these injury-prone cities not as a warning, but rather to celebrate and encourage playtime," said Stephanie Moats Leibke, Vice President of Brand at Welly. "Whether reaching the top of a jungle gym, exploring a theme park, climbing a tree, or learning to ride a bike, owies happen. With a little TLC, a quality first-aid solution and a dash of bravery, fun can pick up right where you left off."

The list contains U.S. cities from all regions of the country, signifying that play is ubiquitous. Cities with high rates of tourism, including the top 3, tend to be injury-prone, as do cities with a high ParkScore® ( Trust for Public Land, 2023 ).

Top 15 Most Injury-Prone Cities in the U.S.

Knoxville, TN Orlando, FL Tampa / St. Petersburg , FL Roanoke, VA Spokane, WA Boston, MA Albany, NY Jacksonville , FL Omaha , NE Denver , CO Louisville , KY Nashville , TN Des Moines , IA Minneapolis/St. Paul , MN Pittsburgh , PA

Data underpinning the ranking were sourced from IRI multi-outlet POS reporting from May 2023-May 2024. The ranking was compiled by comparing each IRI city market area's percent share of total U.S. first aid adhesive bandage sales to its percent of the total census population.

Welly makes high-quality flex fabric bandages and first aid kits in bright, colorful designs that kids love, protecting minor wounds and allowing them to safely heal and stay on through all forms of play. New releases that help encourage play all summer long include Glow Party Glow in the Dark Bandages , Flutter Butterfly and Heart Bandages , and a Kids First Aid Kit . Welly offers a style and first-aid solution for every kid and type of owie.

Welly is proudly B Corp certified and has set a high bar for what it means to support its communities by promoting access to, safety, and encouragement of play. Learn more about these efforts at www.getwelly.com.

ABOUT WELLY HEALTH PBC

Welly was created by Eric Ryan, the serial entrepreneur behind eco-friendly household brand Method and dietary supplement brand, OLLY. The brand is available nationwide at retailers like Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Meijer, Sam's Club, Hy-Vee, Amazon, and more. For more information visit getwelly.com.

