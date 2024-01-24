Wellysis Goes Global with ECG Monitor 'S-Patch', Enters US and Indian Markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital healthcare innovator Wellysis is making waves in the global market with its revolutionary electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring solution, 'S-Patch,' securing strategic partnerships and distribution deals to propel its entry into the lucrative US and Indian markets.

The 'S-Patch EX,' an ultra-light smart wearable ECG Monitor weighing only 8.5g, offers a comprehensive solution for monitoring and analysis
Wellysis inked a significant supply agreement with a leading US provider of ECG services in November 2023, paving the way for S-Patch distribution across three important states: Texas, Arizona, and Louisiana, with the rollout starting in Texas. The initial deployment of 1,000 devices in late January marks the beginning of a two-year supply commitment, solidifying Wellysis's presence in the world's largest ECG market, which holds a share of over 60% of the total market.

To fuel its US ambitions, Wellysis strategically established a subsidiary in Houston, Texas, through the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Laboratories (JLABS) and continues to forge partnerships for further expansion beyond the central region.

Additionally, Wellysis partnered with Dozee, a prominent bed monitoring solutions provider based in India, in October 2023. Following a successful product launch event in New Delhi, Wellysis is poised to integrate and supply S-Patch devices to 50,000 of Dozee's hospital beds starting in January.

"The US and India offer unparalleled opportunities for Wellysis," remarked Young Juhn, CEO of Wellysis. "With these strategic partnerships, we're confident in S-Patch's success. Our focus is on showcasing S-Patch's versatility through diverse use cases, from remote patient monitoring to hospital bed integration."

About Wellysis:

Wellysis is a digital healthcare company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care through innovative ECG monitoring solutions. Its flagship product, S-Patch, is a user-friendly, wearable ECG monitor that provides real-time data and advanced analysis, empowering clinicians and patients alike.

