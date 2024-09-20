WELOV MATTER P200 PRO SMART AIR PURIFIER NOW FULLY COMPATIBLE WITH APPLE HOME FOLLOWING LATEST APPLE UPDATES

Seamless integration with Apple's smart home platform for more device types enhances user experience and expands connectivity options for WELOV.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WELOV, a brand of AiDot, is excited to announce that with the latest updates to Apple's operating systems and frameworks, the Matter P200 Pro Smart Air Purifier is now fully compatible with the Apple Home ecosystem via Matter. This development brings enhanced connectivity and streamlined control, offering users a seamless experience when integrating the P200 Pro into their Apple-based smart home environments.

Using WELOV Matter P200 Pro with Apple Home Add the World's First Matter-Compatible Air Purifier to Your Apple Home Today

With Apple's updated platforms, the WELOV Matter P200 Pro can now be controlled effortlessly via the Apple Home app, Siri voice commands, and through automation settings that sync with other Apple Home-compatible devices. This ensures a more efficient and personalized approach to air purification, improving the health and comfort of any indoor space.

The WELOV Matter P200 Pro offers cutting-edge air purification with advanced filtration and real-time air quality monitoring. This integration empowers Apple users to effortlessly control their air quality with the technology they already trust and rely on.

"Expanding compatibility with Apple Home means more convenience and control for our users." said Kevin Bright, Director of Communications at WELOV. "We are thrilled to align our products with Apple's ecosystem, giving users an intuitive and fully integrated way to manage their air purification needs."

The WELOV Matter P200 Pro Smart Air Purifier is available now for purchase through WELOV's website, Amazon, and authorized retailers. For one day only, shoppers can save 50% with our celebratory sale; purchase the Matter P200 Pro from Amazon on Friday, September 20th, between 05:00 AM and 05:00 PM PDT (08:00 AM and 08:00 PM EDT) to take advantage of this innovative air purifier's biggest discount ever.

For more information about the WELOV Matter P200 Pro or to explore its features, visit welovhome.com.

About WELOV

WELOV is a leader in smart home innovation, dedicated to providing advanced air purification solutions. Our products are designed to enhance everyday life by combining cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design, ensuring the well-being of users within their homes.

SOURCE WELOV