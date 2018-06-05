Welser Profile acquires Superior Roll Forming

Both family owned companies have a long history of producing high strength, complex profiles: Thomas Welser, member of the 11th generation ownership of Welser Profile and current spokesman of the management board affirms: "Superior is an outstanding producer, run by a dedicated family, and supported by an experienced staff. We all want to supply our customers with the best solutions available on the market and we believe in the same values and goals. This should make the cooperation between Superior and ourselves very easy."

Bill Johnson will be president and CEO. The former owners, Tim and Kevin Synk, will stay as part of the management team and focus on the automotive industry. Tim will contribute his expertise as vice president of sales & engineering while Kevin will serve as vice president of operations. Bill Johnson has been managing director of Welser, Inc, Welser's sales company in Chicago. Bill has many years of experience in the metal forming industry, having been in leading positions in production management, sales, quality and marketing departments. "The employees are the heart and soul of the organization and one of the major reasons for the acquisition. We are looking forward to the synergies this partnership provides. Superior Roll Forming is an industry leader and the core reason is the team. The family values that exist in the company will only be further enhanced with the Welser Profile group. Only positive outcomes are possible in the future."

