Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Appoints Four New General Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ("WCAS" or the "Firm"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the technology and healthcare industries, announced today the promotion of four professionals to General Partner – Caroline Dechert, Jennifer Ding, Ting Gu and Sidney Ouyang. Caroline and Ting focus on healthcare investments at the firm and Jennifer and Sidney focus on technology investments at the firm.

D. Scott Mackesy, Managing Partner of WCAS, said, "We are thrilled to promote these highly talented, exceptionally bright professionals to General Partners as we build our next generation of leaders from within. The promotion of Caroline, Jennifer, Ting and Sidney reflects their capabilities, impact and the significant contributions they make to the firm each day as well as the respect they have earned from their colleagues, leaders of our portfolio companies and our investors. Each of our new General Partners possess all the qualities and characteristics we hold important at WCAS and that are crucial for the ongoing success of the firm as we build for the future."

Caroline Dechert, General Partner

Caroline first joined WCAS as an Associate in 2012. She helps lead the firm's efforts in the healthcare technology investment sector. Prior to joining WCAS, she worked in the Healthcare Investment Banking group of Morgan Stanley. Caroline currently serves on three WCAS portfolio boards of directors including: EnableComp, Norstella and Owl Practice Suite. Outside WCAS, she serves on the board of directors of Juma Ventures, a non-profit that strives to break the cycle of poverty by paving the way to work, education and financial capability for youth across America. She has an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Jennifer Ding, General Partner

Jennifer joined WCAS as a Principal in 2020. She helps lead the firm's efforts in the education, governance, risk and compliance, and human capital management technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Jennifer worked at Permira and JMI Equity, where she led buyout and growth equity investments in technology, with a focus on enterprise software. Earlier in her career, she worked at McKinsey & Company and Lytx (a former WCAS portfolio company). She serves on two WCAS portfolio boards of directors: Absorb Software and LINQ. She has an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Harvard College.

Ting Gu, General Partner

Ting joined WCAS in 2013 as an Associate. He helps lead the firm's efforts in the healthcare delivery sector. Prior to joining WCAS, he worked in the Global Mergers & Acquisitions group at Citigroup. Ting currently serves on three WCAS portfolio boards of directors including: Leiters, United Musculoskeletal Partners and US Radiology Specialists (observer). He holds a B.S. from New York University.

Sidney Ouyang, General Partner

Sidney joined WCAS in 2015 as a Vice President. He helps lead the firm's efforts in the financial technology sector. Prior to joining WCAS, Sidney worked as an investment professional at H Partners and Warburg Pincus. Earlier in his career, he worked in the Mergers & Acquisitions group at Gleacher Partners. He serves on two WCAS portfolio boards of directors: EquiLend and Clearwater Analytics (observer). He has an M.S. and B.A. from Stanford University.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $33 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

