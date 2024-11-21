Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Expands Operating Partner Team with Three Strategic Hires

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm specializing in the technology and healthcare industries, is pleased to announce the addition of three new Operating Partners: Bill Bowman, Bala Girisaballa, and Lawrence Miller. This strategic expansion underscores WCAS's commitment to strengthening its Resources Group to seize growth opportunities and deliver results across its portfolio companies in an ever-evolving market.

"The addition of Bill, Bala, and Lawrence to our Operating Partner team is a strategic investment in our firm's future," said D. Scott Mackesy, Managing Partner at WCAS. "Their combined expertise in cybersecurity, technology investment, and operational leadership will be instrumental in supporting our investment team and portfolio company executives. This expansion ensures that WCAS remains at the forefront of industry innovation and continues to deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders."

Bill Bowman is a seasoned Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) with extensive private equity experience. At Emburse, a $350 million FinTech company, he established a comprehensive security program. Previously, as the inaugural CISO at ZoomInfo, Bill positioned the company for a successful IPO in 2020.

Bala Girisaballa is an accomplished global leader in technology with deep expertise in building global workforces and scaling global operations. As Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners, he led their global centers value creation for their portfolio across Asia, Eastern Europe and LATAM. Previously, Bala served as President of Techstars India, established an Alternative Investment Fund and led Microsoft for Startups in India.

Lawrence Miller brings a strong track record of technology leadership across private and public companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Wilshire, a global provider of market-leading investment indexes, analytics, and multi-asset solutions. Previously, he held roles as CTO of Signant Health, Chief Security Officer at Symphony, and Managing Director within BlackRock's Aladdin Product Group.

The addition of these Operating Partners reinforces WCAS's commitment to delivering strategic expertise and supporting growth and innovation across the technology and healthcare industries — a focus the firm has upheld for over 45 years.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $33 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

