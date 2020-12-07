Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Names Nick O'Leary As A General Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ("WCAS"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that it has named Nick O'Leary as a new General Partner.

WCAS has successfully built many enduring healthcare companies over the past four decades, having invested approximately $10 billion of equity in over 90 healthcare companies through its 13 equity funds.

Mr. O'Leary is a General Partner in the Healthcare Group. He joined WCAS in 2015, and previously worked at JLL Partners, where he focused primarily on healthcare investments. Earlier in his career, he worked in the Mergers and Acquisitions group at Merrill Lynch. Mr. O'Leary graduated from Washington and Lee University.

Tony de Nicola and D. Scott Mackesy, WCAS Managing Partners, said: "It is with great pleasure we announce that Nick O'Leary has been promoted to General Partner at WCAS. Nick has made great contributions to the Firm over his tenure and, equally importantly, embodies the culture and the character we look for at WCAS."

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the Firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, internal growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. WCAS has deep experience in acquiring Founder-led businesses and corporate carve-outs. The Firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

SOURCE Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

Related Links

https://www.wcas.com

