Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Raises Over $5 Billion in Its Largest Private Equity Fund to Date

News provided by

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

12 Jul, 2023, 07:30 ET

– WCAS XIV Will Focus on Firm's Strategy of Building Leading Healthcare and Technology Companies –

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ("WCAS" or the "Firm"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that it has completed fundraising for WCAS XIV, L.P. ("WCAS XIV" or the "Fund"). The Fund closed at over $5 billion of total capital, above both its target and the Firm's prior fund, WCAS XIII, L.P., which closed at $4 billion.

The Firm said that WCAS XIV received strong support from new and long-time WCAS investors with a Limited Partner re-up rate of approximately 95% and the four largest investors in WCAS XIV increased their capital commitment by approximately 25% from WCAS XIII. As in prior funds, the Firm's General Partners collectively represent one of the largest investors in WCAS XIV.

Since WCAS's founding in 1979, the Firm has raised over $31 billion of committed capital and has invested in over 95 healthcare and 110 technology companies. As with prior funds, WCAS XIV will seek to partner with proven management teams to acquire growing companies and drive value through operational improvements as well as organic and strategic M&A growth initiatives.

WCAS Managing Partner D. Scott Mackesy said: "We are grateful for the strong support of our Limited Partners for WCAS XIV. We look forward to continuing to pursue our proven strategy of partnering with outstanding management teams to build leading companies in our two specialized industries – healthcare and technology."

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe
WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: healthcare and technology. Since its founding in 1979, the Firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives, and strategic acquisitions. The Firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $31 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

Contacts:  

Greg Lau

212-893-9586

[email protected]

 

Fran Higgins

212-893-9504

[email protected]

Jeffrey Taufield / Todd Fogarty

Kekst CNC

[email protected]
 [email protected]

 

SOURCE Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

